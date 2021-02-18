God has some work for me in Lundazi – Dr Phiri

ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to Malawi John Phiri says he will be the first PF member of parliament from Lundazi since the ruling party formed government in 2011.

Dr Phiri says bickering by people from the same political party is nonsensical and against the principles of God.

Addressing constituency and district PF committees in Lundazi over the weekend, Dr Phiri who announced that he is aspiring for the Lundazi Central seat claimed that his voice was the one that the Speaker of National Assembly wants to hear.

“Yes, today I declare with all my heart that I have decided to stand as your member of parliament, God willing. As you know since PF became the ruling party in Zambia in 2011, I will be the first PF MP from Lundazi. In the first PF government in 2011 to 2016, I was a nominated member of parliament, nominated by my late mentor, guardian, friend, angel late Michael Chilufya Sata, may God continue blessing his soul,” he said. “After his demise, I continued as member of parliament and also as cabinet minister which I began under Michael Chilufya Sata. Subsequently President [Edgar] Lungu honoured me as I indicated to be his minister of education and local government. I did not have a constituency to represent in parliament, though from time to time and indirectly I supported the two honourable members of parliament from Lundazi, late Mkondo Lungu (Lundazi Central) and Isaac Kafulamchenga Banda (Lumezi).”

Dr Phiri said he thought it was significant that he leaves politics with a record of having represented the people of Lundazi.

“Both late president Sata and my President Lungu saw the experience and leadership I carry, from being a University of Zambia union president general, lecturer for 18 years at the University of Zambia, cabinet minister and lately High Commissioner to Malawi,” he said. “These are immense experiences I want to use to help uplift the lives of our people here in Lundazi. I pray that God opens your spiritual eyes, your spiritual ears to see and hear from Him, God, of my usefulness in your lives.”

Dr Phiri also shared his experience in 2016 where he failed to file his nomination when he was adopted by the PF.

“I presented myself for election here in Lundazi in 2016. I was thrown into a pit by some selfish PF members or leaders, some of them still in the leadership of our party. I cried to God that day that, ‘let Your will be done and not mine’. I asked God to forgive all those who led me into that ditch. Fortunately, it had no water. Today, here I am. I have not come to revenge. I have come to unite. God has revealed to me that He has kept me alive to strengthen my resolve to work for the people of Lundazi. God has some work for me, that’s why I have the courage to say I am standing,” he said.

Dr Phiri said there was no need for members to start bickering when they belong to one party.

“I am glad constituency chairperson you alluded to this, that time for bickering in a party that we all belong to is not only nonsensical but against the principles of God,” he said. “Who are you going to love if you don’t love each other as PF? You will be loving UPND or Zadyako party if it will be formed tomorrow? I have also got the work to uplift the lives of our people, a work to proclaim the goodness of God. For me to represent my people, I need to be nominated by the constituency committee. Thereafter, the district committee and provincial committee before the central committee can honour me to be the Lundazi PF candidate for the August 12 elections. By the grace of God, I shall be recommended by all these committees. Amen! I have so far met most of you.”

Dr Phiri said he met various PF committees and his fellow candidate Golden Tembo.

“Comrades and friends, those who may have got misgivings about me, I beg the Lord to forgive you. I have never hated and I will not hate for the sake of the seat, that’s criminal! Should I lose by righteousness by hating people who may not even know that I hate them, many of you are followers of Christ, if you have found usefulness in my fellow aspirants, may God guide you and guide you well but I know you will soon find out the leadership values and qualities that I want to share with you if you have not yet found some of them,” he said.

Dr Phiri asked the members in attendance to consider his name during the adoption process.

“You, constituency and district committee members, when you meet this February to consider applications of MP aspiring candidates remember my name – Dr John Jafete Ngwata Phiri,” he appealed. “My dear brothers and sisters, I am not judging anybody but I am just revealing my usefulness. Constituency committees will meet somewhere around the corner to recommend one name or three names whichever will be applicable to the district committee and the district committee will in turn recommend one or three names to the province and the province will also recommend one or three names to the central committee. I know you have known me and I think in my heart of hearts that you will recommend me and that the central committee of our party will adopt me.”

Dr Phiri said he could not cheat the people about what he would do once elected MP.

“As a seasoned member of parliament and also member of the central committee of our party that a candidate can singularly bring this or that development, it’s not possible. I will represent you and my people in parliament and as you can hear the voice, this is the voice the Speaker wants to hear, when a member of parliament says ‘Mr Speaker, a point of order’ with authority the others keep quiet to hear,” he said.

Dr Phiri said he would galvanise the people through the councillors to move out of poverty.

“Our people are willing to suffer a little bit but there is no leadership, not boasting or whatever somebody should say ‘this direction, not there’. I admire the policies of late president Kamuzu Banda of Malawi, each year he moved the nation to action and my President too has followed that line, move on in agriculture, move in health,” he said. “You have heard him several times directing. Let me join that band the President may wish to use to move our people out of poverty.”

Dr Phiri said God had already chosen the MP for Lundazi but people cannot know because of their spiritual blindness.

“We don’t know, but there are men of God who may interpret the selection. I am none of those but I believe He has already done so. God uses men and women to implement His decisions. He used late Sata on me, he came to my office at the university and said, ‘come help me in this new party I have formed’,” he said. “Look at the benefits I got. You also send me to parliament. May God visit you so that we don’t move around in blindness. Will you use your energy to bless me? will be very grateful.”

Dr Phiri urged the district and constituency committees to choose councillors who have traceable records of their loyalty to PF.

“Be mindful that these men and women we call councillors came at a wrong time, we hurriedly picked them. Thank you for your services councillors, but they found an opposition MP in many cases an obstacle to development. So if you want to retain them, who am I to choose for you?” said Dr Phiri.