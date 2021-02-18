Lungu hands out 9000 bicycles to Sinda, Katete, Chipata, Lundazi headmen

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has donated 9000 bicycles to village headmen in Eastern Province.

This comes barely a day when the President gave jackets to Lundazi headmen in what is widely believed is a move to garner electoral support for the PF.

Speaking during the handover of the bicycles in Sinda on Monday, Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwice said the noble gesture from the President should be commended and appreciated.

She said traditional leaders cried to the President that it was hard for them to carryout their duties due to poor mobility.

“You will recall that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu visited the province on a working visit sometime in November last year. His Excellency interacted very extensively with government offices, he interacted extensively with traditional leaders and it was during this visit that headmen had an opportunity to interact with His Excellency, the President, and it is on that moment that the headmen had an opportunity to cry out about the difficulties they have about mobility to move around in chiefdoms to mobilise the people and interact with them on developmental activities,” she stated.

She said headmen at chiefdom level play a vital role in bringing people together, disseminate information and carryout other developmental tasks.

Mwiche said President Lungu’s aim was to assist and alleviate the plight of traditional leaders.

“Today I am very proud and happy to be standing here to say and show you that his excellency has honoured his commitment…” she stated

Mwice revealed that all the 18 constituencies would each receive 500 bicycles to be distributed by members of parliament in respective constituencies.

“I wish to mention that each constituency in the province is receiving 500 bicycles which are going to be distributed to the headmen. The bicycles are parked in boxes of five, they are not assembled, they have to be assembled at the point where they will go…ladies and gentlemen 9000 bicycles shall be distributed to all the 18 constituencies in the province,” she said.

“This is a noble gesture which we all should appreciate and value. I urge members of parliament, district commissioners and ultimate recipients which are headmen to look after these bicycles very well. They should make sure these bicycles are used for the intended purposes,” she said.

She said the distribution points of the bicycles were Sinda, Katete, Chipata and Lundazi.

In a vote of thanks, local government minister Charles Banda praised President Lungu for the gesture.

He said lack of mobility was a song from the headmen each time members of parliament visit them but now it is a dream come true.

“Our headmen in the villages had turned it into a song, crying for mobility by way of bicycles and it has come like a dream today that bicycles have actually been delivered and our headmen will actually receive these with both hands, with a lot of gratitude,” he said.

Dr Banda said there is a lot of work for headmen to do which required mobility.

“There is a lot of work for our headmen to do in the villages which require mobility and this gesture from the President has come at the right time when everybody is up and knowing their duties of mobilising the people for the development of this country. Let me end by saying, let’s support His Excellency the President in his vision, agenda to unite Zambia and to develop Zambia,” said Dr Banda.

The event was attended by State House permanent secretary Priscah Kalulu, Petauke district commissioner Velenasi Moyo, Lusangazi district commissioner Ziyenera Phiri, Sinda member of parliament Masauso Tembo and Chipangali member of parliament Vincent Mwale and Msanzara member of parliament Peter Daka came almost to the end.

Others were PF officials and cadres and government departmental heads.