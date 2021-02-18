Lungu’s friends have run out of ideas – Hachipuka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s friends have run out of ideas, says Emmanuel Hachipuka.

Hachipuka, an accountant, was a UPND member of parliament in Mbabala Constituency from 2000 to 2011.

He is a UPND founder member and he remains a member of the opposition party.

Hachipuka said the only idea left to the PF was impersonation.

“The story circulating on social media attributed to me as that of Emmanuel Hachipuka is fake. At no time have I released any such statement. It is fake and not from me. This gives me an opportunity to congratulate my party UPND for a job well done. Let us show the whole world that we are a democratic party. We have done it even under brutal conditions of COVID-19 and a brutal government,” said Hachipuka. “Remember that PF cannot perpetuate wrong against mankind. God will see us out of this someday. To my fellow UPND members, please remain resolute as it gets dark before dawn. I leave you in God’s hands.”

Hachipuka was reacting to a social media posting, in his name, headlined ‘UPND Held A “Confusion” And Not A Convention’.

The commentary stated that, “For 15 years now our party the UPND shunned holding of an elective General Assembly but due to mounting pressure President Hichilema finally decided to hold one this year. The idea was commendable and timely, but what has come of it has only exposed us to unnecessary ridicule and more questions than we can bare to answer. It’s no longer a well kept secret that comrade HH is Dictator and has turned our once democratic party into his personal to hold business venture….”