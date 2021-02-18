Lusambo shut your mouth, stop abusing social media – Kalala

JACK Kalala says it is an open secret that Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo is a dull and empty riff-raff who could only be appointed and serve in a government that embraces people of low calibre.

He is asking Lusambo to, “So kindly shut your mouth, stop abusing social media and just continue with your undignified and indecent role of bootlicking your master’s shoes for your living”.

Kalala, who served as late president Levy Mwanawasa’s special assistant for policy and project implementation and monitoring, said it was unfortunate that the country now has “the lowest of the low” like Lusambo as ministers.

He was responding to Lusambo’s diatribe against his personality on his Facebook page in relation to a story recently published by The Mast.

In his posting, Lusambo accused Kalala of “insulting” President Lungu.

“We have watched with keen interest the path that our father Jack Kalala has taken on many public affairs. The former special assistant to President Levy Mwanawasa for projects implementation and monitoring has now made it a daily habit to spew insults at His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu using his much-loved platform, the Mast newspaper. We would have ignored Monday’s story in the Mast Newspaper quoting Mr Kalala describing President Lungu as the Emperor of Corruption and high priest of plunder if it was coming from any other person and not Mr Kalala,” he said.

Lusambo said having served at State House and being a man of advanced age, Kalala ought to know better how to engage the Head of State on national issues and that issuing disparaging remarks in newspapers was not one of them.

“We are compelled to feel sorry for Mr Kalala. Those rumblings we are seeing from him are coming from an empty stomach of a frustrated man. Mr Kalala is frustrated because he misses the life he once had working at State House. As much as we feel sorry for his current stage of being, we wish to advise him to redirect his frustrations. We know he desperately wanted late President Michael Sata to give him a job and he never got it, marking the start of his frustrations with the PF government,” Lusambo said.

He said Kalala had his time at the top and should give chance to other younger people to serve the nation.

“He is now a fossil, a dinosaur and a spent force who is using the media to embarrass himself and our proud Lamba heritage. Visit any part of our vast Lamba land and you will see that the people are happy with President Lungu’s administration. The fact remains that besides President Mwanawasa, President Lungu is now the only leader who has enjoyed tremendous support from across all the Lamba chiefs,” wrote Lusambo on his Facebook page.

But in a strongly-worded response, Kalala reminded Lusambo that President Lungu holds public office and that every citizen had the right to comment on how he is managing the affairs of the nation on their behalf.

“I have been informed that the disgraced self-confessed bootlicker, who is also Lusaka Province minister, Bowman Lusambo, has written a lengthy statement about me on his Facebook page apparently telling me to stop embarrassing myself…what nerve!” he said. “The opportunist cadre claims I have been spewing insults on his boss, President Edgar Lungu whose shoes he licks. He quoted the Mast Newspaper story, in which I described his boss as an Emperor of corruption and a High Priest of plunder, which he is. He goes on mumbling about my age and my tour of duty at State House. Further, he calls me a fossil and dinosaur. But I will not belabour to talk about names his Facebook handler has called me but simply to pump some little sense in his empty head. It’s an open secret that our minister is dull, empty and a riff-raff who could only be appointed and serve in a government that embraces people of low calibre like him, not people of substance to be leaders.”

Kalala said President Lungu, as an elected public official, was accountable and subject to scrutiny by the people he was presiding over.

“Lusambo kutika kani ulikweteko akalango kanini (listen if you have any sense); President Lungu does not pay rent, does not buy food, fuel, clothes but the Zambian people do that on his behalf. His salary is not used for fending for himself and his family as he uses the money for all Zambians. He is accountable and answerable to us, the people of Zambia, as he is serving us,” he said. “If you want Zambians to stop talking about your master, advise him to resign. Let him leave public office, then we are going to stop talking about him. For now, mwinsho, what he does is of interest to us and at our pleasure and we will hold him accountable. To be honest with you, in a normal country mwinsho, the thought, just a thought of people like you being minister cannot be entertained but because our country has gone to the dogs, we have the lowest of the low like you as ministers. What a shame! It pains a lot for our country to have the dregs of society to be in charge of national affairs and because of this the country that is potentially rich is among the poorest and hungriest.”

Kalala informed Lusambo that the corruption perception index in Zambia decreased to 33 points in 2020 from 34 points in 2019, and was expected to reach 32 points in 2021, indicating that corruption had become endemic in the country and was on the increase.

Kalala said due to poor leadership and rampant corruption, the country had accumulated debts of over US $15 billion within the short period the PF has been in power, with loans which would have to be paid for many years to come.

He added that because of poor leadership and mismanagement of public resources, Zambia had even started defaulting on its loan repayments, which was degrading for the country.

Last November, Zambia became Africa’s first COVID-19 pandemic-era sovereign to default after it failed to make a $42.5 million payment on a $1 billion Eurobond. On January 30, Zambia again skipped a $56.1 million coupon on its Eurobond maturing in 2027.

Kalala challenged Lusambo to name the “culprits” involved in corrupt practices whom President Lungu had firmly dealt with.

“[President Lungu] is himself on record to have encouraged stealing and corruption. In Kitwe he publicly and shamelessly stated that ‘Ubomba mwibala alya ifya mwibala, nomba mwilalya ne mbuto!’ How can a person who is seriously fighting corruption recklessly make such an outrageous and repugnant statement?” Kalala asked.

He also rebuked Lusambo on his comments on his Lamba heritage.

“For your information…in 1991, I was elected to the MMD Ndola Rural District Committee. Our chairman was Mr Philemon Ngoma. Others were Mr Dawson Lupunga, Mr Abraham Mokola, Mr Chobela Mulilo, Mr Joel Chitafu, Mr Dickson Matutu and Mr Ayilenge,” Kalala said. “Unfortunately, all of them are late and I am the only survivor of that team of the eminent Lambas. So kindly shut your mouth, stop abusing social media and just continue with your undignified and indecent role of bootlicking your master’s shoes for your living.”

Kalala vowed to continue to speak out and urged people to vote wisely on August 12.

He said Zambia needs to put responsible, credible, respectable, knowledgeable and visionary people in positions of leadership who would serve with honour and integrity.

“Our country needs to regain its lost dignity, glory and respectability,” said Kalala.