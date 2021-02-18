UNZALARU commences fresh demand for K4.5m arrears

UNIVERSITY of Zambia lecturers and Researchers Union has commenced a fresh action against the University of Zambia Council demanding payment of K4.5 million as arrears for unremitted union contributions.

This comes after the Lusaka High Court dismissed the matter for lack of progress owing to the failure by UNZALARU to file a reply to the defense by the University of Zambia Council two months after the matter was commenced.

Justice Mwamba Chanda in an order issued to the parties said ; “This matter is hereby dismissed on the ground that no progress has been recorded sixty days after the filing of this action pursuant to Order 14 Rule 8 of Statutory Instrument no. 58.”

UNZALARU Secretary General Dr Kelvin Mambwe who has sued the University counsel on behalf the Union stated in his statement of claim that on March 23, 1993 it entered into a recognition agreement with the University of Zambia council and it was entrusted with the role of collecting union contribution on behalf of the Union from it’s members by deducting the said funds direct from their salaries.

Dr Mambwe said that the council had been deducting money from UNZALARU’s members their monthly union contribution fees but not remitting the said funds to the union.

He said that in consequence the council now owes the union K4, 505,587.52 being arrears of unremitted union contributions despite the said funds having already been deducted from union members .

“The plaitiff will aver that it depends on the contributions from it’s members for it’s activities and programs and hence the defedant’s failure to remit the funds despite having deducted them has negatively affected the operations of the plaintiff,” Dr Mambwe said.

He stated that despite making several reminders to the council, the K4, 505,587.52 still remains owing and the defedant has not made any efforts to settle the outstanding amount.

“As a direct consequence of the foregoing, UNZALARU has suffered inconvenience,” Dr Mambwe said.

UNZALARU is further seeking an order of the High court compelling the council to pay it the amount due, interests, costs incidental to the proceedings and any relief that it may deem fit.