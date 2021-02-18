You ain’t seen nothing yet, Mwaliteta tells PF

LUSAKA Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta say Davis Chama is a rogue and a low life who cannot lecture Zambians on the tenets of democracy.

Mwaliteta says the PF: “You aren’t seen nothing yet…come August you are packing and going.”

In a statement, Mwaliteta said Chama, who is PF deputy national chairperson, is not only an embarrassment to himself but to President Edgar Lungu.

“Chama is a rogue and a low life who cannot lecture Zambians on the tenets of democracy and the cohesive values of ubuntu and unity which this nation was founded upon by our patriots whose gains the PF has completely reversed,” Mwaliteta said.

He added that Chama’s level of intelligence is questionable and his memory is clouded by the smoke of corruption he enjoys in government.

Mwaliteta indicated that Chama was also thriving on tribal privilege which the PF is currently peddling: “where 99.9 per cent of government positions are composed of people from two regions.”

He remind Chama that he was a member of the PF when President Lungu was ushered in by a show of hands, ‘legs, and the clashing of pangas at Mulungushi in Kabwe”.

“I was there and I saw for myself how a judge was awakened in the dead of the night and under the cover of darkness to sign papers that had been altered in order to rob current Mayor [of Lusaka] Miles Sampa of legitimate leadership of the PF,” Mwaliteta said.

He said Chama was a product and a beneficiary of dictatorship, PF tribalism and deep corruption.

Mwaliteta said the PF has recently been preaching about fake reconciliation by inviting all those that had left the party.

“Let them not only invite Kelvin Fube Bwalya to get back, let them also allow him to challenge their leader Edgar Lungu for the presidency of the party before they talk about Hakainde Hichilema and the innocent Tonga people of Southern Province,” he said. “Zambians know HH is capable and more than ready to deliver them from the shackles of unfettered corruption, theft and profiteering of the PF which has brought the economy of this country to its knees.”

Mwaliteta said the UPND has every right to choose how to run its affairs, adding that if members decide Hichilema is the best man for the presidency and the best shot aimed at the PF’s failure of leadership and recklessness, then the likes of Chama should just shut up.

“Chama who thrives on ethnic privilege and sense of entitlement must step side and shut up. PF, you aren’t seen nothing yet. August this year you are packing up and going,” said Mwaliteta.