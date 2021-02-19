FAZ POLLS SUCCEED IN TWO PROVINCES

THE Football Association of Zambia has successfully held provincial elections in Muchinga and Central provinces in full compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, two days after attempts by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to stop the elections using the pandemic as an excuse.

And Chisanga Pule has beaten his closest rival Mike Chirwa by seven votes to win the Central Province chairmanship.

Returning officer Ronald Hatoongo declared Pule winner after he polled 20 while Chirwa polled 13 votes.

Ernest Silomba was elected vice-chairman after beating two others in the race. Silomba polled 20 votes while the closest rival Allan Chuma got 12 votes, with Cornwell Mudenda getting only one vote. Frank Nyambe was elected committee member.

Mathews Kalwiji beat three others to take the position of youth representative after polling 14 votes, while his closest rival Eddie Muswela got 12 votes, Bright Mumba got five votes and Brenda Ntalasha got two votes.

Joyce Mwandila got the position of women representative after beating her only rival in the race, Precious Kwenda, 19 -14.

In Muchinga, Collins Mukwala was elected provincial chairman, with Samuel Mwape elected vice-chairperson.

Israel Sichali was elected youth representative, Ronald Nkole committee member while Janet Kabaghe was elected women representative.

Lusaka Province will hold its elections on Saturday with Southern holding its elections next Wednesday before the final AGM on February 27.

Earlier yesterday, NSCZ acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga denied that he was in Livingstone to stop a legitimate FAZ elective annual general meeting that FIFA has cleared to go ahead.

And FAZ late Wednesday afternoon apologised to the Ministry of Sports for not initially releasing the FIFA letters to the minister, explaining that Football House could not explain why the world soccer governing body did not write the minister in the first place.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Sport permanent secretary John Phiri wrote a letter to FAZ, protesting that Minister of Sport Emmanuel Mulenga should have been the one to announce the final FIFA verdict.

But on Wednesday after FAZ released the letters in which FIFA gave them a clean bill to go ahead with elections following a virtual meeting that was held on 5th November 2020, reports from among ministry staff emerged that Mulenga and permanent secretary John Phiri had set off for Livingstone and Kabwe respectively.

“These guys have made moves. John Zulu is in Kabwe and Raphael Mulenga is on his way to Livingstone. This is strange and I suspect they could be up to fixing something,” read the note from ministry sources.

Other reports indicated that teams sponsored by parastatals were being intimidated against voting for Andrew Kamanga.

“They hate Kamanga with a passion these people, they would rather have anything; even a cockroach at Football House than him. But we are not kids, we know where we are coming from as clubs; the monies we are receiving now we never used to receive these monies,” one club source told The Mast. ‘’Even just knowing what we are worth was something else. We see these things, so why should people go round? We are asking ourselves why people should show care when we are going to elections.”

But when contacted if he was going to Livingstone, the venue of the AGM to destabilise a legitimate process, Mulenga claimed that he was there for personal business and that he would be back to Lusaka today.

“No, it’s not true. I am just doing my own things…I am back on Friday,” responded Mulenga.

Dr Phiri did not respond to the question if indeed he was in Kabwe where FAZ was conducting elections yesterday.