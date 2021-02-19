Lungu, PF should speak against anti-Tonga sentiments – Munshya

ELIAS Munshya says tribalism must be condemned by pinpointing the wrong unlike doing so with the motto of ‘One Zambia One Nation’.

Munshya, a Canada-based Zambian lawyer, asked: “why are people beginning to condemn these anti-Tonga sentiments?”

At the official opening of the UPND general assembly on Sunday, the Zambian National Anthem was played in the seven local languages – Bemba, Chewa, Kaonde, Lunda, Luvale, Silozi and Tonga.

However, some voices, including that of PF inclined politician Peter Chanda, and commentator Andrew Ntewewe, criticised the UPND for singing the anthem in Tonga.

“Andrew Ntewewe should apologise for this kind of nonsense. Why this hatred for Tongas? What problem is in the multilingual National Anthem that was sung at the UPND general assembly?” Munshya said in a live video on his Facebook page.

“PF supporters, much as they hate Hakainde Hichilema, should push back the nonsense that Andrew Ntewewe is putting up. It’s absolutely unacceptable!”

He said tribalism is an idea that a person who comes from a certain tribe must be feared because they are bad.

“Tribalism is unnecessary,” he said. “These rampant anti-Tonga sentiments should be condemned. But it shouldn’t be condemned in a general sense of just saying ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’ [But] you need to identify it.”

Munshya explained how: “seeds of genocide” ought to be dealt with.

“You’ve got to be very specific and mention these sentiments when they begin growing and brewing. You call them for what they are! What Andrew Ntewewe is trying to push is anti-Tonga sentiment,” he noted. “It is tribalism and there’s only one reason why Andrew Ntewewe continues to push for anti-Tonga sentiments. It is perpetuated by the Patriotic Front and the President.”

He called on President Edgar Lungu and the PF rank and file to speak against anti-Tonga remarks, mostly by their supporters.

“It’s not just for them to come and say ‘we condemn tribalism.’ [But] they have got to name exactly what Ntewewe has been saying and specifically condemn,” said Munshya.