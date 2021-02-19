Lungu’s spin-doctors have a mediocre product to promote – Mfula

THE opposition and some civil society in Zambia are naive and unwittingly legitimise illegitimate things, former PF media director Chanda Mfula has said.

Mfula, who is a Doctorate student in Media studies, Journalism and Democracy at University of Sussex, said “obvious flaws” in the voter registration were being ignored.

“These flaws could have already predetermined who will win the elections. You can’t thereafter condemn a process and system you have allowed and agreed to participate in,” Mfula said.

He noted that the coming election under the new Voters’ Register may well be an academic exercise.

“But go and vote anyway…Maybe Jesus has another plan for you,” he said.

And Chanda says President Edgar Lungu addresses all the problems except those he was elected to address.

He noted that one moment the Head of State would be acting like the Dalai Lama, all spiritual and the next he’s telling people he has been implementing “national values and principles”.

“Who will address the economy? Iyi yena yandabwishako mwe…apart from complaining about Facebook posts, did Mr Edgar Lungu also talk about expired drugs and condoms; police brutality; and the grand corruption in his government, and how these relate to the “national values” he is promoting?”

Mfula further revealed that people in a group chat want to criticise President Lungu’s communication and public relations team but he insisted that spin doctoring have limits.

“You can only work with what you have. They just have a mediocre product to promote, that’s all. No PR person can convince anyone that the bronze they’re selling is gold,” Mfula said.

He said one cannot succeed convincing anybody that an illegal distilled snifter concealed in a champagne bottle is valuable.

“You can’t succeed convincing anybody that the Kachasu in the bottle is Champagne. Soon the big lie comes out,” said Mfula.

Many political pundits said President Lungu’s address to the nation in parliament last week failed to address pertinent issues that need to be spoken about urgently.