Archbishop Chama urges govt to reawaken Kasaba Bay

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Archdiocese of Kasama has implored the government and other stakeholders to work in collaboration to reawaken the tourism outlook of Kasaba Bay in Northern Province.

Kasama Archbishop Ignatius Chama said Kasaba Bay in the recent past used to be a favourite tourist destination attracting numerous local and foreign tourists.

He said if Kasaba Bay was revamped, the country could get the much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

He said Kasaba Bay was a beautiful place.

Archbishop Chama urged the government to put in an extra effort in repairing public infrastructure that leads to Kasaba Bay and other tourism sites in Northern Province.

He said the government should rehabilitate roads going to various tourism sites in the province for the benefit of both local and foreign tourists.

Archbishop Chama said Northern Province was endowed with many natural resources which were not fully utilised to the required potential.

He said this in Kasama when Northern Province permanent secretary Royd Chakaba paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

And Chakaba said the government would ensure that the tourism sector in the province is enhanced by involving the business community, the private sector, faith based organisations and other stakeholders for the betterment of the people.

He applauded the Catholic Church for being an all-weather partner of the government in different developmental projects aimed at uplifting the lives of the people.