Mpezeni demands good roads in E/Province

PARAMOUNT chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province has appealed to government to work on roads in the area.

And foreign affairs minister Joel Malanji assured Mpezeni that the government would work on roads in the province after the rainy season.

Speaking when Malanji, who was accompanied by Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, paid a courtesy call on him at Ephendukeni palace on Wednesday, Mpezeni said he was grateful to the government for the good works it was doing so far.

“It’s true here in Eastern Province there are a lot of farmers, even the honourable minister for the province knows well because this is his place. There is no crop that we can’t fail to grow here. The only problem is the market for the produce,” he said. “Like you have said, these others only stole our cotton but I think farmers cry most of the times. But I feel the new plans that the government has come up with of wooing foreign investors will help a lot. The biggest challenge that farmers face are bad roads.”

Mpezeni said areas such as Malambo and Chipangali are big producers of cotton.

“When it comes to the area for hon Zulu (Malambo) it is very common for cotton. Here in Chipata we grow cotton on a small-scale level compared to his area. The only problem there again are roads to get cotton from various parts bringing it to Mambwe boma,” Mpezeni added. “So, as you have come, you who have been sent by the government, who have been sent by the big man (President Edgar Lungu), you will take the message. Mambwe, Chipangali, people grow a lot of cotton but the problem is to bring the cotton to the central places because the roads are bad.”

He also said he was impressed with the infrastructure development in Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

“Taona kale vitukuko vamene mwachita mu Lusaka, miseu ninadabwa ka, nayendako ku Lusaka ah, mwachita! Ndaba olo kuti bauka banthu kuchoka kumanda bangadabwe, bangasowe kuti nikuti kuno? Mwamanga ndaba naona Copperbelt yonse mwayichaya bwino maningi ninayendako ku Chingola ku Chililabombwe kuja, Mufulira, lomba mwatitana tyala kuno ku Eastern ku Chipata, ah! (We have seen the development that you have done in Lusaka; I was shocked by the roads. I have been to Lusaka, you have really worked, ah! Even if people were to rise from the grave, they would be shocked. They could get lost; you have built. Even on the Copperbelt you have done well; I have been to Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira, but you have just denied us here in Eastern in Chipata, ah),” said Mpezeni.

But Malanji said the government would soon embark on massive road construction programme in Eastern Province.

“Like I have said, we are coming. The only hitch we had was that we wanted to review the previous tenders and we see how we can do the new ones because we now want local input from the contracts because the monies that we will be paying will be from the treasury,” he said.

Malanji said the government was putting resources together to work on various roads in the province.

“In areas like his (Zulu’s), we want to work with the Zambia National Service because we have bought them new equipment. We want to bring this equipment to Eastern Province. They already have manpower, the only thing is money for diesel but we have already come up with a good budget for that,” said Malanji. “Once rains finish, we are going to work on the roads so that farmers can easily find it easy to move their produce. We have come here to talk to our colleagues in the business sector. We want to work with them because where we normally go like in Turkey, they want to partner with those in the cotton industry. You know, Turkey that’s where they make suits. So, they want to create some out-grower schemes and see how the people can be helped.”