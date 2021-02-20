The Voice urges parties to uphold democracy

THE Voice organisation says political parties are gatekeepers of democracy hence must always be seen to uphold its tenets.

Commenting on the just ended UPND general assembly, The Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu said the event showed Zambians that every region had competent people to take up leadership roles.

“Political parties are gatekeepers of democracy therefore, democracy must be seen to be upheld at all costs when considering a person for a certain position,” she said. “Do so on merit. Tribe should never be a factor, and the just ended UPND National Management Committee (NMC) elections has showed us that every region has got competent people to take up leadership roles.”

Siatubotu noted that all 10 provinces were well represented at the event adding that it was worth emulating by other parties still preparing for their conventions.

“We should not also sideline competent people because of their tribe. We are Zambians, after all. There is no tribe that is above the other. Furthermore, we need to continue encouraging women to take part in politics. They are capable,” she said.

And Siatubotu congratulated Mutinta Buumba Mazoka, daughter of late UPND founder Anderson Mazoka, for joining active politics.

“Being a woman it is encouraging to see Mutinta taking a role that her father died believing in. We need more women to come out and face men out there. Go for it, mama! Your service will be of great importance to the nation and will bring pride to the Mazoka name which is politically held in high esteem in this country,” said Siatubotu.