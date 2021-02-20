We can’t leave everything in President’s hand – Lubusha

CHIPANGALI Constituency aspiring candidate Andrew Lubusha says he is determined to repair feeder roads in various chiefdoms in the district.

And district commissioner Peter Msimuko says he will embrace all the developmental projects that come to the new district.

During a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Mugubudu via Mafuta/Chinunda road on Thursday, Lubusha who is also Eastern Province PF chairperson said he would ensure all the road projects that would gobble about K25 million were completed.

“When I visited chief Chinunda last week, he complained about the bad state of this road. Various traditional leaders have been complaining about this road. God gave us a development oriented President, a President who has respect for every human being, a President who realises that the entire country needs development,” he said. “But we cannot leave everything in the hands of the President because Zambia is big. This is the reason why we realised that we can supplement what government is doing. It is against this background that we saw it fit to work on this road.”

Lubusha promised that the road would be worked on and handed over to the people.

“We are not going to stop here. Like you have seen, the machines have come for this road and the engineers are already here and they will be staying here. Next week, we are mobilising another team of engineers and machines,” he said. “We are going to start working on roads from Mkanda via Tamanda up to chief Chanje’s area. We are going to make sure that we work on the roads in all the chiefdoms. We are not going to start and stop but we are going to continue.”

Lubusha said he would soon start empowering cooperatives and clubs, adding that the Taxi Drivers Association had already been given K35,000.

And Msimuko described the ground-breaking ceremony as the start of development in the area.

“You have seen the machines and we have to know the person behind this project so that those of you who tell lies can tell the truth. Don’t tell lies, we are here to talk about development,” said Msimuko. “Being the top civil servant here in Chipangali, I cannot be absent when development is being discussed. He (Lubusha) has come to help us develop Chipangali. Chipangali is a new district and it needs a lot of supporters.”

Meanwhile, Chipangali vice-council chairperson Grace Phiri appealed to others in the community to support Lubusha in his work.

Chieftainess Mkanda’s representative, Esther Mwale, bemoaned the poor state of the road.

She appealed to Lubusha to also consider drilling boreholes in the area.