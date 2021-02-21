Don’t allow people to take over govt and sell what we’re giving you, Lungu tells CBU students

IYI ninkongole, nomba nga aisa ulya umulumendo akesa shitisha nayena bus, President Edgar Lungu said when he donated a bus to the Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU).

Addressing the COBUSU leadership and CBU staff at State House, President Lungu said he was responding to their needs.

He told the students not to allow people to take over government and sell what he was giving them.

“Mark my words, don’t allow people to take over government and sell what we are giving you. When a leader says he will come and sell this, sell that, he will come and sell the mines again…so protect your inheritance and legacy and I think I am very proud of you guys, you come far to come from where you and I am sure you will get to where we are and probably exceed what we have done. God bless you,” President Lungu told the excited student leaders.

Further, the Head of State challenged scholars to be better than he and team were as students.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is on record saying the luxurious Gulfstream jet of President Lungu will be sold to raise money for university students when he assumes the presidency.

Last Monday, Hichilema said he was not available for the Gulfstream whose purchase by President Lungu he has been critical of.