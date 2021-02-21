Headline Matters with Chambwa: VAR in schools

For me, quality is better than quantity. I can’t even compromise on this! And it’s not like I thought about this yesterday; I have lived with this idea for more than a decade now. One good round of beer, swimming or anything else you are thinking about is better than five lacklustre ones.

It would have been mind-numbing to watch a football match whose duration is only 20 minutes. That’s why, in the wisdom of whichever soccer pundits, 90 minutes was arrived at as the right timeframe for a match.

But FIFA and CAF are not stupid; they realise that football must be played with fair-play and that there must be QUALITY display. No match-fixing! And that’s why a classic goal from an offside position is just that – an offside. A handball in the box, no matter the situation, is a penalty.

I know that to others, football is as complicated as neuroscience. But excuse me, my reference to football is just my usual wandering style of writing. Otherwise, this is not an article about football! So, what is it about?

The other week, Grades seven and nine results were released by the Ministry of General Education. All those who sat their Grade seven made it to Grade eight. Of course, that’s only according to government policy of universal access to education. That’s a good idea, to those who believe in quantity is better than quality. Not me, though! To me, having 60,000 pupils in Grade eight throughout Zambia is better than having more than 200,000 whose only competence is writing one’s name, thanks to seven years of mastering.

If this is not controlled at Grade seven, performance in examinations at Grade nine level will continue to be dismal. Consequently, we will continue to have thousands of Grade 12s leaving school every year-end – and yet most of them don’t even know the difference between there and their or sea and see, where and were, archive and achieve. I’m not being nasty to young school leavers, but simply questioning the laughable kind of education system that is being encouraged in this country.

Without wasting more breathe on this issue, let me simply say there is need to prioritise quality than quantity in schools. To improve quality on the field of play, for instance, FIFA introduced some football technology called Video Assistant Referee (VAR) so that any oversights by the referee and their two assistants can be attended to there and then.

So, no doubt, there is need for an equivalent of VAR in schools and it’s not for me to say how such should be implemented. Dr Jobbicks Kalumba is such an avid educationalist and let him continue reconnoitering ways of having quality in schools, unlike having quantity as the case is now.

Once there is a VAR like method in schools, those who are in Grades eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12 will genuinely be there. For now, most of them are there simply because of annoying omissions of the current Zambian educational system. VAR in schools will cure all this MESS. Dr Kalumba and others who value QUALITY education, do I have a point on this matter?

