Kasenengwa is lacking – Miti

KASENENGWA Constituency UPND aspiring candidate Titus Miti says leadership and helping people is a process which does not end with one person or one party.

Featuring on Feel Free FM’s Big Issue programme on Wednesday, Miti said the constituency was lacking in a lot of things.

“I also believe that leadership and helping people, is actually a process. It doesn’t start and end with one person or one political party. We need to treat it like that, it’s a normal thing. It’s like a relay, somebody takes a run and in turn you hand over,” he said. “So, what I can say is that while I acknowledge the work that has been done by the previous MPs and the current MP, I feel I have a part and my own vision where I can add to what these people have done to make better because we are still lacking in a lot of things. I can go on to narrate the state of certain health and education facilities, the road network, the school’s poor communication. I have traversed Kasenengwa and now when I decided to stand, I have gone deeper and reached areas that I have never reached before.”

Miti said no single person can change the face of Kasenengwa in one day and that he appreciates the work done by both the previous and the current leaders in Kasenengwa.

“First of all, I would like to acknowledge the fact that I am one politician who doesn’t talk negatively about the incumbent and my fellow politicians. I want to acknowledge, some work has been done by the current MP and the previous MPs. We need to acknowledge that,” he said. “We should not be blind to the fact that no single person can change Kasenengwa in one day. So, I would like to give credit to the work that has been done by the current MP, previous MPs and the government. Kasenengwa is in my DNA, I know and face the difficulties that the people of this area come across. I almost got stuck when I was entering Kasinje village in senior chief Nzamane which is my village. I am actually repairing the road leading to my village.”

Miti said certain areas in Kasenengwa were lagging behind.

He said aspiring to become an MP was not like war adding that aspirants should unite in all the constituencies.

Miti said he had brought civil politics and not violent politics.

“When I offered myself to stand on UPND I made an effort and I am still making efforts when I hear that my friend whether in PF or anywhere, I make effort to know them so that we should be working together so that at the end of the day it will be the people that will choose the best candidate,” said Miti. “It’s good to bring unity because we see in other constituencies there is acrimony. When I know my colleagues especially from UPND, I don’t want to hear that there is violence. Even those in PF this is not war, this is just a competition to come and govern and we are servants.”