Lusambo urges unity to ensure victory for PF

BOWMAN Lusambo says the PF needs to be more United if it is to secure victory for President Edgar Lungu.

And Lusambo, who is Kabushi PF member of parliament, says he is ready to be challenged and will support anyone who will be adopted.

Lusambo said this on Friday night when he hosted an interactive come together dinner with his constituency officials.

“We need to be more united, disciplined and more focused on victory for President Edagr Lungu. This victory is needed,” he said.

Lusambo, who is also Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilisation coordinator, called for intra-party unity, love, discipline and divergence of views in order to mobilise the party for the August election victory.

He said he was ready to be challenged in is constituency and would support, without any reservations, anyone who the party would adopt.

He, however, noted that aspiring to stand on the party ticket should not be a source of disunity and confusion in the party but be used to unite the party.

He explained that people should not mistake his mobilisation activities with endorsing candidates.

He said his duty was to work together with anyone as long as it was contributing to the strengthening of the party.

“Vying to be adopted is a personal issue which only becomes a party matter when the party adopts you and when that happens, we will put our strengths and capacities to support all those the party will adopt for the sake of winning votes,” he emphasized adding that there was no need to worry about those aspiring for adoption as they were exercising their democratic rights which the PF party respects.

Lusambo pledged to support and foot the campaign bills for all who would be adopted to stand as councillors in order to deliver Ndola for President Lungu and the party.

“It will be easy for me as the provincial mobilisation coordinator to campaign in other parts of the Copperbelt when we succeed here in Ndola to give 100 per cent votes to President Lungu,” he said.

And Lusambo said this year’s campaigns would be easy because the PF would be pointing at what it has done in terms of development.

He said President Lungu was already halfway into State House and just waiting to cross over on August 12 because he had won the hearts of Zambians through his passionate leadership, inclusiveness and hard work.

Lusambo said President Lungu needs the support of every Zambian as he had been resilient even through tough times, some of which he inherited but working around the clock to address.

However, President Lungu does not qualify to contest a third time having been elected twice as Republican President. The PF and the President himself are insisting on him contesting contrary to the constitutional provision.