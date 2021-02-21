Make Roger Chongwe report public, Harrington urges Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu must search his conscience and do the needful by making public the report of the Chongwe Commission of Inquiry into the 2011 Mongu disturbances before he can expect to get any share of the Western Province vote, says William Harrington.

Prominent lawyer Dr Rodger Chongwe led the inquiry into riots which occurred in Mongu on January 14, 2011. The disturbances resulted in deaths and injuries of several people.

In a statement, Harrington said there had been a sustained call on the President to publish the report but he has either neglected, ignored or simply refused to do so.

Harrington, a former Cabinet minister in the MMD government of Frederick Chiluba, said for PF deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Mwamba to say that President Lungu must get a larger share of the Western Province vote in the forthcoming general elections was to add salt to the injury caused to the people of the region.

“We are still in mourning at the loss of our unarmed and defenceless friends and relatives who were killed in cold blood by state agents. It was submitted to the commission that an elderly woman who was an asthmatic patient and a three months old baby died of tear gas inhalation from which they could not escape. Senior citizen Maxwell Mututwa and former Ngambela of Barotseland died at Senanga soon after release from Chimbokaila Prison. It is also alleged that at least five Barotse nationals died during and after the disturbances. Many others remain unaccounted for to date,” Harrington said.

He further said unless President Lungu had anything to hide, he needs to make public the report so that “we know exactly what happened to our relatives”.

And Harrington said calls by relatives, friends and concerned citizens on government to make public the report on the recent killings of Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda must be fully supported by all well-meaning Zambians as the calls were reasonable, fair and justified.

Nsama, a State prosecutor, and UPND supporter Kaunda were shot dead last December by Zambia Police Service officers who attempted to disperse UPND members that had gathered to offer solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema who had been summoned for questioning at Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

Last month, police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja presented a report into the incident to President Lungu, who indicated that he had presented it to the Director of Public Prosecution for her action.

“After all, ‘All black lives matter’ hence the need for the truth to be known as soon as possible,” Harrington said.

He added that it was immoral to allow the Chongwe report “or any other report for that matter” to gather dust at State House for so many years now and yet huge amounts of taxpayers’ money were spent on the exercise.