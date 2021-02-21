NRFA raised K1.5bn at tollgates in 2020 – Hamachila

THE National Roads Fund Agency says it collected K1.5 billion in tolls revenue in 2020.

And Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people of Chipata and Kasenengwa districts says tolling is a good way of raising revenue by the government.

Speaking when he took Nzamane and 18 headmen on a conducted tour of Reuben Chitandika Kamanga tollgate, NRFA public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the K1.5 billion which was collected last year represents a collection performance of 94 per cent.

“We are pleased to announce that a total of K1.551 billion in tolls revenue was collected in 2020 against a budgeted collection of K1.641 billion, representing a collection performance of 94 per cent. The underperformance was mainly attributed to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general business environment at the country and regional levels, resulting in reduced processed traffic volumes. However, there was a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent in tolls revenue compared to the 2019 collection on K1.212 billion. Mainly, this was attributed to commissioning of new toll stations and implementation of the statutory instrument 74 of 2020,” he said.

Hamachila said NRFA processed a total of 15, 826,406 vehicle passages at inland toll stations compared to 14,125,277 passages in 2019 adding that out of the sated figure 2,637,929 vehicles passages were processed at a discounted rate under the frequent road user and local road user discount facilities.

And Nzamane said he was happy with the transparency that was exhibited at the tollgate because all the intakes were being accounted for.

“These efforts that the government is making (to raise revenue) are very good because we’ve seen in the past few years, before the tollgates were introduced, our roads were very pathetic, but now if you look between Chipata and Luangwa, the road is very good, we hope that with the few monies that are coming in from the tollgates Luangwa-Lusaka road will also be worked on. Now the trip between Chipata and Lusaka takes a very short period of time. We are taking about six to seven hours to get into Lusaka. I want to commend government for the efforts that they are making,” he said.

Nzamane urged the local people to guard the infrastructure jealously.

He also urged the headmen to take care of the tollgate.

And headman Aliyele commended Nzamane for allowing government to build the tollgate in his area.