Reliant Mining sponsors golf season opener

PROFESSIONAL Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) 2021 season-opening tournament to be held at the Nkana golf club next weekend has received a boost with Reliant Mining, a mining contractor pumping in sponsorship of the event.

Both the PGAZ and Reliant confirmed on Friday in separate interviews, with the competition now branded Reliant Mining Classic and up to 50 players expected to participate.

Reliant Mining administrator Andrew Chunga said that the company’s decision to sponsor the season opener was out of the love for sport in general.

He said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He explained that the company was not new to sports sponsorship, as it had done so previously to golf as well as football.

“We have been extending our sponsorship to football teams like Nkana, Mufulira Wanderers, Nchanga Rangers and Konkola Blades besides our involvement with golf through Zambia Open and Nkana’s junior golf academy, among others,” he said.

Chunga added that as the company sponsors golf, management is drawn to Nkana golf club’s involvement with Kandabwe Township through the junior academy where the club looks to pick underprivileged children and give them a chance for a big shot at life through golf.

“This shows that we have a heart for the community and golf. After our sponsorship of the Zambia Open, we have been there with golf and now we are the main sponsor to a local tournament. We want to see local players become big someday,” said Chunga.

PGAZ was excited that there was a main sponsor for the event, praising Reliant Mining and hoped the relationship would survive all weather.

PGAZ media and publicity chairperson Alfred Tamba said it was good to be seeing companies fulfil their corporate social responsibility and pick golf as a channel even when the economy is biting.

He also said The Hydraulic Centre Zambia, Prudential and Big Tree Beverages, which are part of Trade Kings Group and manufacturers of Vatra mineral water, had also partnered with Reliant in making this year’s season-opening event possible.

Tamba said the two-day tournament to be played on February 26-27 would have a maximum of 50 players in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines in adherence to the COVID-19 preventive regulations.

“All participants will be tested (for COVID-19) before the event. Social distancing will be at two club-lengths on the course and no caddies will be allowed. This means players will carry their own bags or push trolley themselves. And also, no spectators,” said Tamba.

He thanked sponsors for helping make the event a possibility amidst the pandemic.