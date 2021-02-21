We can’t fight tribalism by merely pointing fingers at others – Ng’andu

WE cannot fight the scourge of tribalism by merely pointing accusing fingers at others, says finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu.

Debating President Edgar Lungu’s address to the House on the application of national values and principles on Friday, Dr Ng’andu said the applications are about moral leadership and the decent pedestal belong to those who with good conscience have elevated themselves above the pettiness of tribalism.

He said the said values are not mere pronouncements but are a guide to action directing government’s approach to the management of public affairs.

“Mr Speaker, thank you very much for this opportunity to contribute to the debate on His Excellency’s address to the House on the application of national values and principles. I wish to commend His Excellency for his timely and appropriate reminder to the nation of the importance of these values in our lives and the need to reset, where we have fallen short, our moral compass,” Dr Ng’andu said. “Sir, these values are not mere pronouncements but are a guide to action directing the government’s approach to the management of public affairs. Several measures have been introduced and implemented to improve integrity in the management of public affairs, to root out corruption, arrest the abuse of public resources by public officers, hold to account those who abuse public resources, enhance good governance and improve the optimal use of public resources.”

Dr Ng’andu said among the measures introduced and implemented to improve integrity are the enactment and aggressive implementation of the provisions of the public management Act of 2018, establishment of the Public Investment Management System, passing of a new public procurement Act, enhancing the presence of internal auditors in ministries and the establishment of the Financial Intelligence Centre just to name a few.

“These and many other measures underline government’s commitment to the challenge of working tirelessly for the Zambian people. Mr Speaker, it is important that I should underscore the fact that even as the government is doing its part, all of us who are in leadership positions both inside and outside this House have a duty and a role to play in the wider transmission and adoption of these national values,” he said. “The President is urging us to be catalysts in promoting peace, contributing to stability and preventing political violence. If we believe that political violence is wrong and unacceptable, the moral burden we carry as leaders is to prevent it or extinguish it through the force of our example.”

Dr Ng’andu said this meant that leaders cannot be selective about which violence to condemn and which to condone.

“We cannot advocate in one instance peaceful political engagement and at the same speak words which disparage, disrespect, slander, humiliate and insult our political opponents. The words we use as leaders not only reflect the values we hold but they can potentially induce violence and hatred among our people instead of promoting unity and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Dr Ng’andu said the increasing polarisation of Zambians along ethnic or tribal lines was of major concern to President Lungu and those of his kind as it is a slur on their collective and individual consciences.

“Many have rightly spoken to condemn it. But again the moral responsibility of overcoming tribalism is not the sole responsibility of government. It rests squarely on the shoulders of all of us who call ourselves leaders. It will not do that we are able to see tribalism in the words and or actions of others but are completely blind and deaf to tribalism in our own words and actions,” he said.

Dr Ngandu urged leaders to not only inspire their followers but to also stimulate them in denouncing violence and embracing peaceful coexistence.

“We cannot fight the scourge of tribalism by merely pointing accusing fingers at others. This fight is not a competition to see who is the least tribalist among us. This is about moral leadership and the moral pedestal belongs to those who with good conscience have elevated themselves above the pettiness of tribalism,” said Dr Ng’andu. “Mr Speaker, the call from His Excellency the President to those of us who are privileged to hold positions of leadership is that we must not only inspire our followers to follow us but we must inspire them to follow us in denouncing violence, embracing unity, civility and peaceful coexistence. Through our example we must inspire our followers to embrace those values that shape us into one cohesive people working towards achieving a common destiny. This is a powerful message and I thank His Excellency most sincerely for it.”