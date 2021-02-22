My umbilical cord is here in Luangeni, says Zulu

LUANGENI PF member of parliament Charles Zulu says he will remain focused and committed to working for the people in the constituency.

Handing certificates to over 20 women cooperatives and clubs on Friday, Zulu said he would not be detracted by aspirants that were moving round in the constituency.

“I am going to stand here in Luangeni no matter what happens. I am assuring you that I don’t fear any person no matter what they say or even if they insult me. I have nothing to do with that. My main preoccupation is to see your problems here. I know that there are other constituencies, they call me,” he said. “It’s true, people from Chipata Central, they phone and say ‘Amadoda, you have worked in Luangeni for 10 years, come to Chipata Central’. In Chadiza they also call me and ask me to stand there. But my umbilical cord is here in Luangeni because this is my place.”

Zulu said he was determined to continue changing the face of Luangeni Constituency.

“My appeal to you is that on 12 August 2021, you should turn up in large numbers without being misled by these others who aspire to be MPs. Come and vote for Charles Zulu Amadoda as your MP,” he said.

Zulu said he was happy with the empowerment programmes that have continued to take place in the constituency.

“I would like to say that I am happy with what we are doing in-terms of empowerment on the part of the women and this empowerment is extending to the youths. You know before you do anything or ask anything from the government, you have to be a registered entity,” he said. “So what we did here, we organised certificates for these women groups and I paid for everything. Our objective is that these women also get that cake from government which other groups are getting. We have a number of groups that are already registered.”

Zulu said the women will engage in various income generating activities.

Susan Mshanga, chairperson for Kalunga area, said people are happy with the move taken by Zulu to help them process certificates.

She said Zulu has done a lot for the people of Luangeni and that people would never forget him.

“Our MP has done a lot for us here. We have water, we have electricity and we don’t walk long distances to access hammer mills. He has a vision for the people and this is the reason why today he has brought us certificates. We appeal to him not to stop here but continue working for us because poverty eradication is a process,” said Mshanga.