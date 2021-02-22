Politics must not be measured by how much money one has – Siachoona

A PF official in Southern Province says politics must not be measured by how much money one has.

Commenting on the recent UPND general assembly, Southern Province PF vice chairman Simalonga Siachoona said much as many people have been congratulating Zambia’s largest opposition party for electing its leaders, there was need to take a closer look at the calibre of those given the mandate.

“Politics must not be measured by how much money one has got because a fool will lead you just because he has got money. It is important that in a democracy, elections really depend on rules that govern it because that way it is not money that empower individuals but the offices they occupy,” he said. “Choosing leaders should not be about an individual’s money but the capability to follow the laid down guidelines of such an office. The office should enable whoever occupies it be able to find what to do…But if you say let us choose a leader because he has got money we will always be having wrong leaders in these political parties.”

Siachoona emphasized on the importance of empowering offices and not individuals.

“If we say the chairman will be entitled to this and that then you are going to look at the individual occupying the office without really saying this person has money. Politicians don’t use their money but use friends to donate on their behalf. If you look at some presidents, each time an election passes this is when they become richer,” he said. “Under normal circumstances such an individual is expected to be down in terms of finances. And this is what people fail to question some of these so-called leaders. Look at [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema]; every time he is just improving yet he is running a party meaning he does not spend his own money.”

Siachoona alleged that UPND members were wrong to continue choosing Hichilema as their leader based on his money.

He said the major problem of opposition parties in Zambia was their dependence on an individual.

“That is very dangerous in politics, to depend on the pocket of one individual because such a person will be calling the shots and the essence of democracy will not thrive in such an environment. This is why we have people saying this and that leader is a dictator because there is no leeway for people to think outside the box or choose a leader that they want,” Siachoona observed.

He also noted that the UPND had the right to amend its constitution as it did during its general assembly stressing that “how this was done was of importance”.

“If you are going to change the constitution in order to suit a certain individual, that becomes wrong. If UPND had changed the constitution in order to suit one particular individual it is wrong because what will happen next time when there is another party president is that he or she will also look at that constitution whether it suits them or not,” Siachoona said.

He said every political party that believes in democracy needs to observe democratic rules when it is choosing its leaders.

“That is what the PF has done. We are a democratic party that chooses leaders based on democratic tenets,” claimed Siachoona. “But our friends, the UPND, just their intraparty elections were marred with infighting. We think that to date in Mongu they have not solved that problem. I wish people could learn from the PF which allows every position to be elective including that of the president.”

Despite Siachoona’s claims, Kelvin Fube Bwalya – the former PF deputy legal chairman – was expelled from the party after expressing interest in contesting the party’s presidency.