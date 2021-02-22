We’re in for a rough 2021, but should be brave – Andeleki

We are in for a rough 2021, but we need to be brave, we need to have a thick skin and be prepared for the worst, says Clement Andeleki.

And Andeleki says Zambia needs a united and strong political force so that tangible change can be felt by the ordinary people.

Commending the UPND general assembly that was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, the former Registrar of Societies said Zambia needs a passionate leadership such as that of Hakainde Hichilema.

“We are all ready to push forward with the aspirations of the UPND in our quest to make a meaningful change for the Zambian people. The nation needs a united and strong political force so that tangible change can be felt by the ordinary people,” Andeleki said.

He indicated that Zambians have suffered enough at the hands of the PF.

Andeleki said Hichilema has not been spared from the PF evils.

He said corruption, unemployment and other vices have been more pronounced under the PF regime.

“We are in for a rough 2021, but we need to be brave, we need to have a thick skin and be prepared for the worst, but we have hope in that we will, together with Zambians, decide our destination on August 12,” said Andeleki.