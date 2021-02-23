Amend POA now to level playing field, demands AVAP

THE Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) in Monze says failure to amend the public order Act will result in the country remaining divided and producing unpopular presidents.

In an interview, district coordinator Kebby Salisimu said the country was also likely to remain underdeveloped in certain regions.

“The consequences of going with the current POA into the August general elections are many. And these are continuation of having a divided country, having underdevelopment in certain regions and lastly but not the least to have an unpopular president that will continue lobbying for support even after elections have ended,” he said.

Salisimu said there was need for the country to amend the POA to level the playing field which in turn would promote a free and fair election.

“We are appealing to government to exercise political will so that this piece of legislation which has been a source of concern since time immemorial can be worked on,” added Salisimu. “Government needs to be truthful, and not that response that was given in parliament by justice minister Given Lubinda that amendments will only be done after August general elections because there is less time for consultations. It is necessary to make amendments now so that powers of the police are reduced. We saw how the POA was abused in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections and other areas where the opposition were told to leave President Edgar Lungu to campaign alone. Yet, these people stay together in Lusaka and there is no confusion.”