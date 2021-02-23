GOVT STILL PLOTING AGAINST KAMANGA

FRESH reports have emerged suggesting that police want to interrogate FAZ president Andrew Kamanga ahead of the elective annual general meeting slated for Livingstone this Saturday.

But the National Sports Council of Zambia has described the reports as nonsense.

According to impeccable government sources, the idea relates to the US $38,000 which Kamanga lent to FAZ for the procurement of equipment in 2017 and was paid back to him without interest.

Sources say the government is determined to find a way of stopping him after FIFA cleared the association to go ahead with elections which should have taken place in March last year.

“The idea is to make sure that Kamanga doesn’t contest elections; people hate him with a passion. But you see this matter, we investigated it; there is nothing wrong in that transaction,” a police source said. “Even FIFA cleared him because they reported there also; we are just embarrassing ourselves. Someone is again going round wanting us to get involved.”

Another source at the Ministry of Sports disclosed that the government wants to use other people to go to court again and stop the AGM.

The source said the government would rather have Zambia banned from football so that they still blame it on Kamanga.

“It looks like these fights are not over yet my brother because government is still determined to stop Mr Kamanga. From the look of things, they want to use people again to file documents in court so that the FAZ elections do not go ahead. It’s quite unfortunate because our game will suffer,” said the source.

Last year, The Mast through its sports column, Kick-Off, unmasked how the FAZ executive approved this debt at the request of former general secretary Ponga Liwewe.

Suspended FAZ executive committee member Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe reported Kamanga to Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka for criminality over the same transaction.

According to Chileshe, Kamanga abused his office, did not declare interest and abused funds when he rendered financial assistance to the cash-strapped FAZ.

However, documents on communication among FAZ councillors revealed that Kamanga did not initiate the transaction, it was in fact originated by Liwewe who later asked for the councillors’ opinion and they all gave consent.

Liwewe initiated correspondence through his letter dated March 23, 2017 in which he requested for such money from Kamanga to pay for kit.

Liwewe wrote: “As discussed in the ECM, the association will disburse kit to clubs in the league’s listed above. The order of 250 kits is ready and payment is awaited by the supplier. The association is currently unable to meet the kit obligation due to high costs in meeting obligations of the MOC. To meet the deadline, I have requested the President to assist the association by guaranteeing the purchase of the kit and he has agreed to do so. The amount will be reimbursed as soon as the association receives further payments due next week.”

And Kamanga responded: “VP, let me have your views. Am told the payment is required this morning, otherwise the booking will be cancelled. I have no issue giving the advance.”

Another FAZ official Brenda Kunda responded: “I have no objection on matter. This will help us to build the lost confidence in the councillors. Councillors should know we mean well and that we able to deliver as an executive. Lately, we have not done so thus, we need to make up.

Another FAZ executive member Lee Kawanu responded: “No objection from me. Thank you President.”

Dr Joseph Mulenga reacted: “Noted and no objections.”

But Chileshe, the eventual complainant, said: “Am of the view that we wait for the money of the association to come next wk and then pay for kit. Gs note that faz is a public institutions and the amount involved is just to much.to put a burden on the president alone.’’

However, both police and FIFA cleared Kamanga over the matter.

And when contacted for comment, National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary Raphael Mulenga dismissed the reports.

“Good morning my brother, this is nonsense my dear,” he said in response to a press query.

Asked further if he would attend the AGM, Mulenga responded: “No comment my dear.”

Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga did not respond to the press query while his permanent secretary John Phiri was unreachable by press time.