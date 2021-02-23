Sensele urges NGOCC not to relent on push to have more women in politics

MORE women are needed to bring sanity onto the political scene, says NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele.

And Joseph Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation, says the NGOCC must not relent until it gets as much women as possible into leadership roles, especially in politics.

In an interview, Sensele, a former Livingstone district commissioner, praised the NGOCC led by Engwase Mwale for advocating more women to take up political leadership.

“I am very happy with the works of the NGOCC, but a lot more needs to be done by us the men who often look at women as nothing but…if they want to engage in politics. Most times we men don’t accept to be led by a woman and any man who does this is labelled as being under petticoat government,” he said. “But as Madam Engwase Mwale said, when there is a woman in top leadership, there is no corruption. Not what we see in the PF, the men there have turned State House into milking cow…we need more women to bring sanity onto the political scene.”

Sensele urged the NGOCC never to give up but to soldier on.

And Moyo said women were marginalised in politics adding that they were relegated to cleaning podiums.

“In boardrooms, they are only relegated to making tea and coffee for men, but I have always said that when a woman is empowered and educated, she performs miracles,” said Moyo.