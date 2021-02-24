Destiny of our country is in our hands, NGOCC tells women

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kasempa]

THIS year provides an opportunity to rewrite the sad narrative of women’s participation in politics, says Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council board member Judith Mwanza.

She urges women to offer themselves for leadership and vote en-masse because, “The destiny of our country is in our hands and its time that we take charge of our destiny.”

Launching the joint NGOCC and Panos/Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) supported project to Kasempa Radio on Monday, Mwanza said the women’s movement had declared that it was time for women to reclaim their rightful position in the governance of the country.

She said the role of the media in a young democracy cannot be overemphasised.

Mwanza said NGOCC regards the media as a critical stakeholder in the work, specifically the advocacy for gender equality in Zambia.

Mwanza said a critical, independent and investigative press was the lifeblood of any democracy.

She said the media must be free from state interference.

“It is an agreed position that the media must have sufficient independence from any vested interests in order to be bold and inquiring without fear or favour. And as observed by one African leader, the press must enjoy the protection of the constitution, so that it can protect our rights as citizens,” Mwanza said.

She said the women’s movement cannot agree more on the importance of the media in general in its role as a critical player in advancing democracy.

Mwanza said if democracy was to be defined as a government of the people, by the people, for the people, then the media had an important role to play in nurturing and growing the governance system.

Mwanza said for citizens to make informed decisions about the governance of the country, it was critical that they were provided with “quality” and uncensored information via different viewpoints so that they can make informed decisions about the quality of life and leaders.

She said the role of the community media, especially stations like Kasempa radio cannot be over-emphasised.

Mwanza said this was moreso at this critical moment as the country prepares for the August 12 general elections.

She said the OSISA, NGOCC and Panos project supports Sinazongwe and Kasempa radios.

Mwanza said the twin objectives of the project were to mitigate voter apathy among citizens by encouraging the electorate to exercise their right to vote and to engender informed citizen participation in elections in Kasempa and Sinazongwe.

She said the conduct of elections was an important element of a democratic government.

Mwanza said the legitimacy of the leadership depends on active participation of the electorate and representation of popular will.

She said through elections, citizens give their consent to the regime and secures the legitimacy of the political system.

Mwanza said the legitimacy of a democratic leadership depends, on the active participation of the electorate.

She said the Republican Constitution, in Article 34, provides for election of the President and members of parliament every five years through universal adult suffrage and secret ballot.

“This year on August 12, Zambia will be going to the polls. For these polls to be legitimate, citizens must turn out in numbers and vote for their preferred candidates at all levels. Therefore, the aim of this project is to support the stations to ensure that they educate the masses on the importance of voting,” Mwanza said.

She said voting was an important responsibility of every citizen.

Mwanza said it was important that as many citizens as possible participate in the electoral process.

She said by and large, it was true that voter apathy negates democracy.

Mwanza said through the project it was hoped to ensure both women and men equitably participate in the electoral process.

She said NGOCC had over the years raised concerns on the low number of women participating in decision making positions especially politics.

Mwanza said while women remain the majority voters, they were discriminated from being elected to positions of members of parliament and local government, among others.

“As the women’s movement we have declared that it is time to reclaim our rightful position in the governance of our country. We are therefore excited to partner with Panos and Kasempa Radio at this local level in order to ensure that our electoral system is engendered,” Mwanza said.

She appealed to women countrywide to take the election seriously.

“We call upon the women to offer themselves for leadership and indeed to come out en-masse and vote. The destiny of our country is in our hands and its time that we take charge of our destiny,” she said.