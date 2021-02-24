Lungu is very passionate about environmental protection, says Nakacinda

WATER Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection minister Raphael Nakacinda says as countries rebuild their economies, there is need to reflect on past actions towards nature, adopt sustainable livelihoods and “build back better”[conditions] to increase the resilience of our nations and communities to adverse impacts of future pandemics.

Addressing an online meeting of the Fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly on behalf of the Zambian delegation, Nakacinda said although the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted on the world economies and societies in general by slowing down development processes, it however has given an opportunity to humanity to change the way things are done under the challenging time.

“I also wish to express our profound gratitude to you Mr President [Edgar Lungu] and your team for the excellent organisation of this online meeting of the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly being held under the theme ‘Strengthening actions for nature to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’. Allow me also to thank the organisers of the Leadership Dialogue whose aim is to promote an interactive high-level discussion on contribution of the environmental dimension of sustainable development to building a resilient and inclusive post-pandemic world,” Nakacinda said.

He said the Assembly offered another opportunity for member states to accelerate efforts to promote good environmental governance regardless of the challenges being faced today.

“The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly is being held at a time when the global community is under siege as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has impacted on the world economies and societies in general by slowing down the development processes. It has also brought untold misery amongst our people and contributing to increased poverty levels,” he said.

Nakacinda said Zambia, like most countries, was fully aware that the environmental challenges were immense and negatively affect socio economic development globally.

However, Nakacinda said Zambia was cognisant of the fact that opportunities exist to deal with environmental challenges collectively.

He said the Zambian government had mainstreamed actions to conserve and protect nature into the National Development Plan and the Vision 2030.

Nakacinda said the country’s Vision 2030, for instance, sets the vision on the environment and natural resources as “a productive environment and well conserved natural resources for sustainable socioeconomic development by 2030.

He said the country’s aspiration on mainstreaming actions to conserve and protect nature in Zambia’s development frameworks was to ensure the protection of its environment and natural resources.

“In this regard, the natural resources are being utilised in a sustainable manner in our quest to attain inter-generational equity, while maintaining ecological integrity. You may wish to note that my government has adopted a multi-sectoral approach in the implementation of our National Development Plan, Policies and Strategies on the protection of our environment,” he said.

He said this approach has not only enhanced efforts in conservation of ecosystems and protection of the environment but also enhanced environmental integrity which is key for socio-economic development and prosperity.

Nakacinda further said the government was finalising the development of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Regulations.

He said once adopted, the regulations would provide a framework to integrate environmental consideration in decision making at every stage of development and implementation of policies, plans or programmes.

“The SEAs facilitate a strategic oversight guidance to the Environmental Impact Assessment for project development and implementation. On the biodiversity front, my government is implementing the Second National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP-2) for the period 2015 -2025. This Action Plan was aligned with emerging national development priorities and the global biodiversity Strategic Plan for the period 2011-2020.”

Nakacinda said the revised strategy has incorporated 18 targets which are being implemented by a wide range of stakeholders at country level to contribute to the attainment of the overall objectives of vision 2030, the Seventh National Development Plan and the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

He said the country is also contributing to the development of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework which is expected to be adopted at the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

“The post-2020 global biodiversity framework builds on the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled. In addition, government has also continued to provide policy leadership by implementing the Wetlands Policy of 2018 and other Ecosystem Based Adaptation initiatives,” Nakacinda said.

He added that the implementation of the Policy and other Ecosystem Based Adaptation initiatives have contributed to strengthening institutional capacity and improving the management of wetlands ecosystems that support community livelihoods thereby reducing vulnerability to climate change.

“We have also continued to implement the Solid Waste Regulation and Management Act No. 20 of 2018 and the Statutory Instrument No. 65 on Extended Producer Responsibility in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011. The implementation of these important Acts has improved solid waste management and service provision for the protection of public health and the environment countrywide,” he said.

Nakacinda said at the core of the implementation of the aforementioned legislations is the development of innovative strategies to promote investment in solid waste management as a business with emphasis on social inclusion by decentralising waste collection and management.

He said a number of community based business enterprises have been established and are extensively engaged in collection of plastic and other wastes for recycling.

“I am proud to inform you that implementation of these innovative solutions to waste management has not only created employment for our local people, but contributed to safeguard our environment from plastic pollution, its resultant waste and support other initiatives on protection and sustainable management of environment such as the ‘Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy’ campaign,” Nakacinda said, adding, “The Government, under the able leadership of His Excellency Dr Edgar, Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has put in place the National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy (2020), which provides the framework that promotes and facilitates universal access to water supply and sanitation services. The policy outlines priority areas for action at various levels with regards to planning, resource allocation, and the implementation of national development programmes to achieve satisfactory service provision necessary for the protection of public health and the environment.”

The minister further said through implementation of the policy and pieces of legislation on water resources and catchment protection, namely, the Water Resource Management Act Number 21 of 2011, the country has been able to protect watersheds and prevent encroachment in fragile eco-systems such as wetlands and other protected areas.

He said Zambia has also taken the challenge of climate change seriously and has put in place necessary policies and legislative frameworks for coordinated response in addressing this challenge.

“Climate change mitigation and adaptation measures have been mainstreamed in our five-year medium term national development Plan that runs from 2017 to 2021. Mainstreaming of climate change promotes social wellbeing, including better health, growth of the economy and at the same time reduce environmental risks,” he said.

He further said the government is formulating the National Adaptation Plan with an overarching goal of reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience to the adverse effects of Climate Change.

“Our ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is also a clear demonstration that we are committed to addressing this challenge through mitigation and adaptation efforts. The Nationally Determined Contribution provides a framework for implementation of programmes aimed at reducing emission of greenhouse gases. Ultimately, the NDC facilitates the country’s transition into low carbon and climate resilience pathways and take forward the green investment,” he said.

Nakacinda said President Lungu is very passionate about environmental protection.

He noted that in his State of the Nation address held on February 12, 2021, the President emphasised on the need to plant more trees, use of clean and smart energy such as solar and to avoid use of charcoal which leads to indiscriminate cutting of trees.

He recalled what President Lungu said that, “We owe it to prosperity to conserve our pristine environment and biodiversity”.

“This is clear testimony of passion and environmental leadership from the highest office in Zambia,” Nakacinda said.

He said that the Zambian government truly believes that the United Nations Environmental Assembly provides a wonderful platform for member states to shape the environmental agenda.

Nakacinda urged member states to work together and forge ahead, strengthen their actions to deal with environmental challenges.

He said all need to collectively accelerate their efforts to promote good environmental governance at global, regional and local levels.

“We need to step up support to environmental causes in our national budgets and develop robust global and domestic policies, systems and guidelines for environmental assessment, audits, monitoring and evaluation so that adverse environmental impacts can be eliminated or mitigated and environmental benefits enhanced,” Nakacinda said.

“On what role should UNEP and the United Nations play in supporting this aim in light of the new medium-term strategy and programme of work and budget? From the outset, I wish to acknowledge the important role UNEP plays in galvanising global actions toward environmental protection. My government also welcomes the proposed new UNEP medium-term strategy and the programme of work and budget.”

He said it is Zambia’s considered view that UNEP should continue to play its catalytic role of galvanising global action towards environmental protection based on the new medium-term strategy and the programme of work and budget.

“However, member states should step up support to UNEP to effectively implement its mandate and deal with various environmental issues,” said Nakacinda.