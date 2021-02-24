MIBS ‘backs’ Cyber Crimes bill

THE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services says it is in support of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill Number 2 of 2021 because of its progressive nature.

In a virtue submission to the joint committee on media, information and communication technologies and national security and foreign affairs yesterday, information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga said their primary interest in the Bill stems from their responsibility as government to ensure the safety of all Zambians, which now includes the ‘Online Population”.

He said as a line ministry, they are also keen on the parameters it will provide to help manage and regulate the publication of false information disseminated through electronic channels.

“With the emergence of digital technologies, Zambia has seen a proliferation of online media platforms which has transformed the way people receive and share information. This has seen ordinary citizens participate in mass dissemination of information, videos and pictures. This emergence has however, also been subject to widespread abuse through the spread of falsehoods hate speech and disinformation which has the potential to destabilise the country,” he said. “It is because of this that our ministry which is responsible for broadcasting and information dissemination fully supports the enactment of the Cybercrime and Cyber security Bill as it will bring sanity to online media platforms.”

Malupenga said the ministry already has put in place the government communication strategy and the media development policy that provide guidance to information flow.

He said the Bill would help gauze against illegal securing, obtaining and sourcing of critical information electronically as cited at Part v 17.

“Our Ministry also supports the Bill because it provides for lawful interception of communication. This is in line with the provision of Article 20 of the Constitution which states that except with his/ her own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of expression, freedom to hold opinion without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to impart and communicate ideas and information without interference and freedom from interference with his correspondence,” he said.

Malupenga said, the cybersecurity and cybercrime Act would enhance the provisions of the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) Bill, which aims to promote professionalism in the media industry.

He said the ministry was currently in the process of repealing and replacing the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Act to include online broadcasting and the aspect of digital migration which will, to a great extent, operate with the use of ICT.

He said service providers under the IBA Act shall operate within the legislation provided at Section 39(1) and 40 (1).

“In conclusion, the information sector relies heavily on Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) to disseminate information; consequently, cybercrimes affect the growth and development of the media. In addition, the proliferation of increased online publications and transactions require robust legislation to curtail risks that may arise,” Malupenga said.

He said his ministry supports the bills as they would provide safety, regulatory and compliance checks for ICT users.