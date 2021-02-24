Opposition form electoral pact, declare HH alliance presidential candidate

THE Opposition Alliance has declared their commitment to form an electoral pact ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Alliance chairman Charles Milupi announced at a press briefing this afternoon that the opposition alliance shall contest the forthcoming election as a single entity, which will be referred to as the UPND Alliance.

“We shall field one presidential candidate in the 2021 elections and that president Hakainde Hichilema is hereby declared as the alliance candidate,” Milupi said.

Further, Milupi said the presidential candidate shall nominate a running mate based on his presidential mandate.

Milupi added that there shall be an all-encompassing and detailed electoral pact.

Prior to the announcement, alliance members held a meeting to iron out sticking concerns which Milupi said were resolved.

Present at the briefing was UPND leader and alliance candidate Hichilema, NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba, secretary general Bridget Atanga, members of the central committee Franklin Membe, Professor Muyenga Attanga and party presidential spokesperson Edward Mumbi.

Others were NAREP president Charles Maboshe, ADD secretary general Mubita Anakoka and alliance secretary Sylvia Masebo

Lesley Chikuse, the president of RPP, was also present.