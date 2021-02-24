PROVE YOUR CLAIM – KAMANGA

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he is not aware of any plans to get rid of general secretary Adrian Kashala.

On Saturday former FAZ committee member under the Kalusha Bwalya administration, Hillary Chipango advised Kamanga against abandoning Kashala when he gets a second term of office.

Chipango claimed he had information suggesting that Kamanga would dump Kashala after the association’s elective annual general meeting where he is likely to retain the presidency.

“My advice to the FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is not to abandon his trusted lieutenant in secretary general Adrian Kashala as he cruises to his second term. It’s an open secret that Kamanga is likely to retain his presidency,” said Chipango. “So, my advice to him is that I have information to the effect that some people are saying if Kamanga wins he wants to get rid of Kashala and bring another secretary general. Having been close to Kamanga at one given time, I am advising him not to throw Kashala under the bus. Kashala has been loyal to him; he has taken the bullet for Kamanga. He has fought battles for Kamanga, he has lost his rank in the police because of standing for Kamanga. So, people should not cheat Kamanga to get rid of Kashala because he will leave himself vulnerable.”

But Kamanga challenged Chipango to provide proof about his claim.

“Since he has that information, let him provide proof. I’m not aware of what he is talking about. Read the FAZ statutes which are clear on how the general secretary is hired or fired,” said Kamanga.