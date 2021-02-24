Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Zambians back on self-destruction path, settling for mediocrity

My focus of discussion in today’s article is inspired by the deteriorating quality and quantity of conversations around the type and nature of development we want for a healthier and wealthier Zambia.

And I have come to a fast conclusion that: Zambians are yet again back on a self-destruction path and we are increasingly settling for mediocre development results! It is possible to dwell in a Zambia whose citizens rigorously and vigorously encourage each other to pursue and achieve positive development results. We are nearing 20 million people in terms of population size and if we were all reasonable and hardworking towards creating a developed Zambia, we could do it in less than five years. Particularly, those who have been privileged to be in positions of power to superintend over public resources—both now and in the past would have united this country not only as a people, but we could have had a Zambia with matching opportunities socially, culturally, ethnically, economically, religiously, and so forth.

In 2021, we could have had healthier debates as a citizenry that challenge both current old and future thinking. Our children would then be born and grow in a country that compete on developmental and progressive issues. Many would have been competing to work from the Copperbelt and North-Western provinces to exploit the mineral resources; others in Southern, Western and Eastern provinces to take livestock as an entrepreneurship venture; and still others would be scrambling for Luapula and Northern provinces to supply the world with delicacy fish and related water supported businesses. Without doubt, many other Zambian kids would still push to start a life in Muchinga, Central and Lusaka provinces for a better life in commerce and manufacturing. Zambians are faced with none of these potential options today!

As I have always contended, the political economy of a country makes or breaks that given country. For Zambia, the political economies of the past and the present have broken the country. The political economy is the one in charge of the country fundamentals—micro and macro fundamentals of growth and development. All developmental policy and regulatory environments are the responsibility of the political economy. In Zambia, the role of education and health sectors in nation building is determined by the manner in which government prioritises investments in these areas. The development role of the armed forces and particularly the men and women in uniform (Army, Air Force, National Service, Police, etc) is equally a matter determined by the political economy of our country. Most crucially as well, the role of the national treasury in supporting the developmental agenda of Zambia lies in the political economy of the country. Zambia’s natural endowments (minerals, timber, land, waters, tourist attractions, etc) are all under the guard of the political economy. The list can go on and on. Above all these, the political economy also presides over the citizens. At any given point, the government of the day must be held responsible when it comes to enhancing the prospects of the country. Thus, the Patriotic Front (PF) government must face the axe of improving Zambian lives today.

In my own considered view, our political economy which is currently under the headship of President Edgar Lungu of the PF has failed Zambia in literally all spheres of development endeavor. It cannot be so. It is painful. PF can do far much better to inspire the entire Zambia and its citizens towards a transformational economy and household self-sufficiency. PF can be the darling of all Zambians to an extent where every Zambian youth and woman today will be longing to vote the party back in office in the forthcoming elections on 12th August. But, under the PF regime (2011 to date), the political economy of our country has not behaved decently. For a moment, forget about all the political, social and economic ‘sins’ this party has committed. Instead, take time to reflect on how the PF government has successfully robbed the Zambian-ism in the citizens across the lengths and breadth of our country. We have a problem which is a mammoth catastrophe in real terms.

Zambia has been fighting certain useless vices in our society. The people of Zambia have been consistent in demanding for positive utilisation of the police service to serve the people better and not only the selfish interests of the ruling elites. What we have is the police that does not inspire and command public interests. Our police service is more of an old Baboon in the Ituri Forest without own sense of worth, reason and initiative. Citizens have been calling for a robust and well financed Zambia National Service, Zambia Army and Zambia Air Force to venture into productive services to create value for the country. We have no war to keep holding (machine) guns and other offensive weapons daily from 06:00hrs till late. The war we have is poverty. Time to change is now for our officers to find something fulfilling in their careers. Again, our political economy is bad. The PF is not interested.

Under the PF regime, tribalism and regionalism talks have been embraced by its leadership—dividing Zambians even some more. I know this is only done for political reasons. It has nothing to do with development. It is a mere abuse and shameful misuse of the political economy powers by the PF. Zambians are allowing this distraction to continue in their faces. It is about the PF and President Lungu winning the August 12 elections against UNPD’s Hakainde Hichilema. But look at how Tongas, Bembas, Ngonis, Ilas, Chewas, Lozis, Luvales, Ushis, Lenjes, etc are cherishing one another at school, neighborhoods, Church, etc. But slowly, the PF’s chosen political weapon is sinking in the minds of the young ones and kids are soon taking offense. An advice to PF is that find another political weapon to win elections against HH and his UPND. This tribal and regionalism campaign will merely hurt you and the country in the long term. While the PF is venturing into this dirty and divisive conundrum, the country’s health sector has died (even when it needed to avoid deaths), no more impactful research and innovation in the education sector, financial sector is on autopilot, etc. This cannot go on.

To the Zambian masses, we have tolerated this undesired state of our country for a long time. Let us help the PF give us the political economy we deserve. If they refuse, let us replace them with another party that is interested to work towards a better Zambia. Compromise should never be a choice for Zambians. We need a results-based political economy. A political economy that ranks results and a better life for all first. But to achieve this, Zambians do not need to go back on a self-destruction path and settling for mediocrity. Aluta Continua for a Zambia free from mediocre political economy but one anchored on results-based development results for all.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm