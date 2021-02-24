When a bad govt connives with greedy lawyers to defraud pensioners

[By Michael Munyimba]

So, Parliament and Cabinet shall be dissolved in the next four months! It means that major decisions by government will no longer be made until after August 12 when either a new party forms government or the same party carries on.

Decisions such as paying pensioners or separatees (as they are calling the voluntary retirees) will have to forget about their money they have been waiting for the past 21 years if they are not paid in the next 100 days or so. If a new party takes over, it will be too busy rolling out its own objectives to focus on this issue of relieving the plight of pensioners; it could take another set of years for this matter to be finalised.

And if the same party wins, or rigs the coming elections, they will be too busy and excited, too busy hallucinating new ways of drowning the economy in further collapse through corruption, vandalism of national assets, looting treasury coffers, embezzling donor funds and partying – party after party; drinking whiskies at least for another five years.

Matters such as paying these poor guys, providing good healthcare by supplying unexpired drugs in health centres will no longer be a matter of urgency. Why would they care about pensioners? The priority would of course be making sure they tuck in as much money as possible in the last half of their stay in power. When it comes to the issue of pensioners, the question that boggles every sane mind is, who the heck has been withholding these people’s funds all this while, and why? 21 years!

After the recent eight per cent salary increment across the board for all government workers, a K20 million is said to have been allocated to these 3,000 separatees or pensioners, as they are ‘considered’ to still be on salary and rentals even if they don’t see this money monthly. This K20 million when shared among these guys gives each one about K5,000. And Ministry of Finance says it will be paying 140 people each day; meaning it should take a month to clear the 3,000.

Nobody knows on what substance that ‘140’ is based, perhaps it is a gimmick to buy time. You should understand that this K20 million is not the actual money the pensioners have been waiting for, it is the eight per cent recent increment only.

Now, talking about this eight per cent, help me understand this; if you divided that K20 million by 3,000+ people, each one of them should get at least a K5,000. And Ministry of Finance has already started the paying exercise; they are depositing the monies directly into these people’s accounts. However, some people got some small amounts last year – some got K2,000, while others received K3,000 each and others got nothing.

Now the story is that if for instance one got K3,000, it will be deducted from this K5,000 they are supposed to receive; meaning they will get 2,000, same with those who got K2,000. They will get the balance after the deduction, and those who got nothing are supposed to get the whole K5,000. I’m not good in math, so I see no logic in all this. I don’t just understand why this difference should even be deducted from those who got. I thought this K5,000 had nothing to do with what happened last year.

Now here is where the story begins to get interestingly sad and weird, the lawyers who have been ‘pushing’ for these pensioners submit the names of their clients to Ministry of Finance. And they get their commission in advance, which is believed to be around 10 per cent of each person’s amount; meaning one would get K2,700 after they remove the lawyer’s commission.

But guess what, several recipients of this money have reported finding only K350 remitted to their accounts. If this is true, the only ‘logical’ explanation is that instead of the 10 per cent going to the lawyers, it’s the pensioners themselves, the very owners of the money who are getting the 10 per cent while 90 per cent goes to the lawyers. Can you imagine that! How else would you explain how from K5,000, one would end up receiving K350?

So, if one law firm is representing 500 pensioners, multiply that by even just the agreed 10 per cent. It means that lawyers get away with K250,000, while the owners of the money get away with K35 each. What about if you multiply 500 by 4,500 (if the lawyer gets 90 per cent instead of 10 per cent), it means the lawyer is K2.3 million richer. Wow! What a wonder! What a sad shame!

We are talking about just this recent eight per cent (K20 million) Ministry of Finance has been directed to dispense, not the bulk of it they have been owed for a staggering 21 years. Look at how other people have become rich over this issue, over money that does not belong to them, because of government’s failure to wrap up this issue and pay these guys once and for all!

Attorney General, our highest government lawyer on our land, where are you? Won’t you protect your pensioners from scavengers masquerading as lawyers looting their money? Accountant General, don’t you query these figures you are commanded to dispense? Auditor General, what is your role, are you auditing these records?

The thing is these guys are owed up to about three billion kwacha, yes that’s a lot of money for a country like ours. But it could have been long paid out if these guys were being given tangible amounts at each interval. If, for instance, they were being given K350,000 each year, it would have only taken three years to clear them and they would have at least established themselves with business ventures that would have enabled them to feed and send their children to school. Not these tuma K3,000 which are being looted before they even get to their owners!

Zambians must stand up and fight for these guys, they have suffered enough; 21 years is just too long a time! The international community should also step in and rescue the situation by sanctioning government to pay these people now or freeze aid to the country. We have inconsiderate, greedy lads in the corridors of power who don’t care about anyone outside their home gates. “Set my people free!”

