Why is PF splitting current law on cyber-crimes, asks Munshya

LAWYER Elias Munshya has asked what’s going on, vis-à-vis the PF government’s proposal to enact the cyber security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021.

Munshya is based in Calgary city, Alberta in Canada.

The government is proposing to break into two pieces of legislation, the electronic communications and transactions Act No. 21 of 2009.

The two pieces of legislation are known as the electronic communications and transactions (ECT) Bill No. 29 of 2020 and the other one is the cyber security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021.

The current governing legislation, concerning cyber security and cyber-crime in Zambia, is the ECT Act No. 21 of 2009.

The other one is Act No.15 of 2009 – which creates the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Munshya said the cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021 advances the current government’s bad intentions around intensifying snooping on citizens’ electronic communication.

He spoke on a live video, via his Facebook page, on Monday night.

“If you read the governing Act, you are going to find that most of things are in Bill No. 2 of 2021. The challenge that the Patriotic Front faces is to try and sell this Bill No. 2 of 2021,” Munshya said.

“They have to tell us the reasons they are abandoning the Act and splitting it into two. Why is the Patriotic Front Cabinet deciding to split the current law that governs cyber-crimes?”

He stressed that those in the government must explicitly tell Zambians the idea behind re-modeling the ECT Act No. 21 of 2009.

“The question must be answered; why? I’m not a government spokesperson and so it is not up to me to answer on behalf of the government. It’s the government that should explain why they want to split this piece of legislation,” Munshya noted.

“What is it that the current Act has not done? What is wrong with the current Act that governs cyber-crimes and cyber security?”

He added that only when the government answers such questions could Zambians intelligently react to the two pieces of legislation, which have since been taken to Parliament.

Munshya said not only was the government splitting the ECT Act No. 21 of 2009, but that: “they are also adding a few more things to the cyber security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021.”

“So, they better tell us; what is going on? Why have they decided to split Act No. 21 of 2009 into two pieces of legislation – the electronic communications and transactions Bill No. 29 of 2020 and the cyber security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021?” he asked. “At the moment, the government has not given Zambians enough justification for repealing Act No. 21 of 2009 and replacing it with two separate pieces of legislation. There is no explanation why they have decided to do that.”

He said the ECT Act already empowers investigative agencies to tap into one’s private electronic communications.

“If Act No. 29 of 2009 is already so invasive, giving the government so much power, why then are they proceeding with finding a new bill?” Munshya wondered. “What really is going on? What are they trying to achieve through this?”

Munshya also noted that Bill No. 2 of 2021 proposes to create the Zambia Computer Incidence Response Team and another body called the National Cyber Security Advisory and Coordinating Council.

“In Act No. 29 of 2009 the ZICTA Inspectorate, the Central Monitoring and Coordination Centre are already provided for. We have to look at what they have achieved before we start creating other bodies,” said Munshya.