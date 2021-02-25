Good journalism is being drowned by fake news – Panos

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Solwezi]

PANOS Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile says good journalism is being drowned by fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

During a multi-stakeholder orientation and engagement and promoting democracy in Zambia, Sifile said with the onset of COVID-19, the country had seen an increase in dissemination of disinformation.

He said there had been unfounded stories about COVID-19 treatment.

Sifile said the country had seen people with misinformation that COVID-19 was not real and that it was an affluent disease.

“As we enter the electoral season, it is getting worse. We have political actors trying to outshine each other within their political parties as they jostle for adoption. Then there is interparty competition where we see supporters of one political party trying to silence opponents from other political parties,” he said.

And Bloggers of Zambia chief executive officer Richard Mulonga said internet freedom of expression was connecting people but disrupting the narrative.

He said the internet had become critical in enhancing democracy therefore cybercrime laws must not restrict internet freedoms.

Mulonga said cyber security laws must not be malicious but they must enhance internet access safety and security.

He said the currency now was not money but information – how many people can can get on their side.

Mulonga said internet was about freedom of expression and information currency to benefit the digital transformation that Zambia is experiencing.