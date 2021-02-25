KAMANGA LAYS OUT AGENDA

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga says he started campaigning the day he won elections in March 2016.

Kamanga, who is seeking a second term this coming weekend, told journalists on Tuesday that he will be judged according to what his executive has done in the last four years.

He says if councillors feel he has not done what they expected him to do, they have the mandate to vote for a person they think will deliver.

FAZ is scheduled to hold the AGM in Livingstone after successfully conducting provincial elections. At the AGM, the councillors are expected to vote for the president, vice-president and the women’s representative.

“Campaigning started the day we won in 2016 and I will always be judged with what we have done in the four years. So if the members feel what we have done is not enough they will give the opportunity to others who they feel are going to do a better job,” he said. “But you need to understand where we were in 2016 and where we are today. In the four years we can also point at a number of achievements except from the senior national team not qualifying to the Africa Cup but in the same period we have delivered six trophies including for the first time the Africa Cup for the Under 20. Our senior women’s team going to the Olympics- it is the first time in 32 years. So if you feel all that is not good enough, I think it is the members to decide.”

Kamanga said in 2017 his executive changed the constitution.

“We allowed equal representation, so all the provinces have been electing their leaders. Again this is a major milestone. We want to decentralise the operations of FAZ. We have also in the same period of 2017 given equipment support in form of footballs, jerseys,” he said. “We have also been giving grants to all the teams across the country. So if that is classified as campaign, I don’t know but that’s what we set out to do and ultimately all that is for the development of the game.”

With Zambia on the verge of failing to qualify for a third successive Africa Cup of Nations, Kamanga said there is no need to qualify to the tournament just go and participate but that his executive has put up a strategic plan for the team to qualify and win the AFCON trophy.

“2019 was a very good year for us because all the teams managed to get into the finals of the COSAFA. We won five out of the six cups in the tournament and we have to continuously build on that but coming to the senior national team I think we also have to accept…we have been arguing that we have been failing to qualify to Africa Cup. But 56 years after independence, we have never been even at the World Cup,” he noted. “We have been only at finals of the Africa Cup three times in 1974, 1994 and 2012 and we have only won it once. So it only tells you that there is something which is not tying up. And in the same period Egypt has won the Africa Cup seven times, Cameroon has won it five times, Ghana four times, Nigeria three times. So what we should be saying is when are we going to win our second Africa Cup, the third one, and also go to the World Cup because those are the milestones we need to achieve.”

Kamanga said to do that, his executive has already embarked on a 10-year strategic plan where “we are factoring in all this issues”.

“If you look at where we are today, our best players are not playing in the best leagues and most competitive leagues in Europe and if we don’t have players in England, we don’t have players in Spain, we don’t have players in Germany, and we don’t have players in France… They are playing in the fringes of Europe which is Austria, Belgium, Russia and Poland. What should we be saying to ourselves as a country? Can we try to get most of young players in the competitive leagues,” he said. “And this is what we are working on. We have a very strong backbone with the Under-17. They have qualified to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Those that are going to excel are going to have an opportunity to be considered for professional football. The same with the Under 20. So all these building blocks will eventually come and show.”

Kamanga has however, appealed for patience as his executive continue factoring all plans to have the national team back on track.

“But to the soccer fans we can only appeal for their patience. We may qualify to the Africa Cup and get knocked out in the first round. So is it good for us to continuously go and come back? Or should we be saying when we go we should be competing and ensuring we set a record? And this is what we are doing with the women’s team,” said Kamanga. “We want to invest in the preparations so that they don’t go to the Olympics to just participate but to compete and set a new record. They have already set a record by qualifying. The next record is how far they will go in the tournament and this is what we are working on. We are looking at reinforcing the technical bench.”