Kasempa Gospel singer appeals for support

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kasempa]

A GOSPEL artiste in Kasempa has complained about how most youths end up releasing singles and playing them on phones because there is no one to support them.

Emmanuel Nsekwila, 30 says artistes from rural areas are very disadvantaged because they do not get any support from the government.

“We have a lot of youths who are talented but because of lack of support, they just end in releasing single songs and play them on phones… until some give up,” he says.

He says he started his music career when he was 18 years old.

Nsekwila says he was born in Kitwe and attended Natwange Basic School and Mitanto High School.

“I have one album which was launched in December last year titled ‘Bushye ukeminina shyani’. I have different songs. I usually sing on weddings when invited,” he says.

Nsekwila says the most happening song is Yesu Echintelelwe which means Jesus Christ is the shelter in times of storms, pain and when all hope is gone.

“The other song is Bushye ukeminina Shyani? (How shall you stand?) It’s a song that reminds us that the day is coming when we shall all stand before the great Judge of all the earth and give an account. Therefore, we need to be prepared for that great day, “he says.

Nsekwila says he chose gospel music because he is able to give hope to the hopeless through the songs.

“I am able to encourage those facing challenges in life and some of us can’t stand in front to preach so we preach through music,” he says.

He says artistes in the district can be helped if they are provided with studio equipment and money to build a very big hall for youth activities such as singing and other activities.

Nsekwila says there is need for government heads of department to start considering youths for various positions in their ministries.

“Kasempa youths need a youth development centre, a resource centre can help become an information hub for good decision making. We need empowerment programmes as well. There is need for a tertiary education institute, trade school, college, or university to back up the existing Mukinge Nursing School,” says Nsekwila.