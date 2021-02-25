Paratus Zambia donates to Home of Happiness

PARATUS Zambia says helping children is an investment into the future.

Member of the Paratus Group, a Pan-African network operator, Paratus Zambia on Monday donated K20,000 to Iqra Zambia to be passed on to the Home of Happiness Orphanage in Lusaka.

Country manager Marius van Vuuren urged other corporate entities to help build children’s future.

“We know that by donating to the Home of Happiness, we are investing in the children’s future for growing, learning and exploring. The money we are donating will assist them in acquiring much needed supplies and to help them through these difficult times,” said van Vuuren. “We chose to partner with IQRA to facilitate the donation based on their track record of transparency and integrity.”

Home of Happiness Orphanage was founded by Bernadetta Mindeo in 2015 to house and support abandoned children living with physical, mental and learning disabilities and currently is home to over 80 children.

Although the home has created a safe space for the children to stay, they are still battling and are in constant need of additional supplies and facilities.

Iqra Zambia founder Abbas Thathia said a disability does not mean an exclusion from any or all social needs.

“Having a disability shouldn’t mean being excluded, which is why we are thankful for donations such as these as they go a long way towards helping children have much fuller lives,” said Thathia. “These donations greatly help in creating an environment where the kids, will receive the kind of love and attention that will help them develop and grow, despite their disabilities.”

Iqra Zambia is a not-for-profit organisation consisting of a group of anonymous donors whose vision is to contribute to the education and wellness of the community.

This is not the first time Paratus Zambia has assisted communities.

In January last year, they handed over a fully connected computer lab valued at K140,000 to Musonda Community School, in Kitwe.

