We’re all authors of this chaos we see in the country, says Hamududu

THE opposition Party of National Unity and Progress has strongly criticised the ruling PF’s problematic approach of continuously sourcing foreign debt to finance its public infrastructure development projects.

And several callers to The Platform programme on Lusaka’s Joy FM have applauded Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu for championing policy-based political discourse since relaunching the party in January.

Responding to a caller only identified as Kalenga, who wanted to find out why opposition politicians were ignoring the positive ‘strides’ the ruling PF has recorded especially in the area of public infrastructure development, Hamududu said while Zambians appreciate good roads, it was the manner the government was financing the projects that was wrong.

“Infrastructure is appreciated but the financing was wrong. The financing must have been done through the private sector,” Hamududu said while singling out the huge debt the country has incurred over the PF-driven road infrastructure projects. “The public private partnership is the way forward. It is the financing that doesn’t create debt. When they (PF) accumulated the debt, that has actually clouded the infrastructure they have done…PF must go back to the drawing board and balance. To have infrastructure development at the expense of macro-economic stability is a problem.”

He charged that all Zambians were responsible for the chaotic situation prevailing in the country under PF rule because they were not raising the bar of politics.

“We are emotional people for nothing and we cry after the milk has been spilled,” Hamududu said. “This chaos we see in the country we are all authors. Politicians, civil society, the media and students need to raise the bar.”

And senior citizen Elijah Ngwale said the political landscape was characterised by cadres and not think-tanks.

“What we need today in Zambia, are think-tanks. We have got leaders today who are just cadres, cadres. We don’t have think-tanks, that’s one of the things you should consider, should God bless you to form government,” said Ngwale. “We have learnt a lot from you, you are not insulting anybody, that’s how things should be. You are man of high calibre and unparalleled integrity.”

Another caller only identified as Elvis described Hamududu as the voice of reason.

“You are speaking very well Mr Hamududu and any reasonable government should listen to people like you because you are the voice of reason,” said Elvis.

In response, Hamududu urged the electorate to always vote on the basis of elaborative policies or manifestos and not partisan or biased influences.

“Let the people choose freely. It’s not about political parties but the people of Zambia. The leadership must detail their plans so that when tomorrow they change you can remind them,” said Hamududu. “Government ordinarily must be listening. Government is big and our doors are always open. We are always available to add value to the lives of our people, not for jobs.”