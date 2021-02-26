ECZ deletes 18,000 voters from register

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has deleted about 18,000 people from the Voters’ Register citing duplication.

Briefing the press yesterday, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the provisional number of registered voters might further change due to the notification of death, among other reasons.

Nshindano said Lusaka recorded the highest number of voters at 17.7 per cent while North Western had the lowest at 5.5 per cent.

“To just recap, the Commission recorded a provisional total of 7,020,749 registered voters. After deduplication, the provisional register now stands at 7,002,393 registered voters, representing 0.2 per cent marginal reduction from the initial 83.4 per cent to 83.2 per cent of eligible voters arising from duplicate records,” he said. “Out of the provisional total of 7,002,393, 3,739,971 are female representing 53.4 per cent while 3,262,422 are male representing 46.6 per cent.”

Nshindano said Western Province accounts for the highest number of female registered voters, which stands at 59 per cent of the provincial provisional registered voters.

“Lusaka Province accounts for the highest number of registered voters representing 17.7 per cent while North Western is lowest at 5.5 per cent of the total provisional register of the voters,” he said. “The breakdown per province is as follows; North-Western 384,452, Muchinga 401,542, Western 447,143, Luapula 562,230, Northern 600,859, Central Province 666,640, Southern Province 778, 099, Eastern Province 896,213, Copperbelt 1,023,223 and Lusaka Province 1,241,992. Please note that the numbers are provisional and may change due to the following: valid objections, valid appeals, notification of death, transfers, and delimitation, among others.”

Nshindano said the physical inspection of the register was scheduled to commence on March 29 to April 2, 2021.

He said the final voters’ register would be certified on May 9, 2021.