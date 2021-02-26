Leadership is not and should not be an experiment – Mlewa

A FORTNIGHT ago, a Lusaka businessman unveiled himself as an aspirant for the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat.

Msaiwale Josephat Mlewa, who is running as an independent member, expressed concerns on a number of issues generally affecting the youths and women.

He has launched his candidature for the seat.

The entrepreneur, who was born in 1974 at Lusaka’s UTH in Lusaka Central pledged to fight tooth and nail in his quest to be the people’s servant of the area.

Born from the late Josephat Mlewa, who served as MP for Katete from 1991 to 1994, Mlewa says his pursuit of Lusaka Central is on account for what he owes the constituency.

Mlewa graduated from the Copperbelt University in 1999 with a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration and worked in a number of companies before he later in 2007 started Impact Media Limited, a company he runs to date.

The company which started with an initial capital of $5000 managed to grow to $2,000,000 within a few years and has kept growing.

He also runs a real estate company which is equally flourishing.

His belief is that leaders must be able to manage themselves and their lives before they can be entrusted with public office.

He hopes to liberate the electorates of the constituency through empowerment.

“I am standing in Lusaka Central because I live in Lusaka Central. I was born in Lusaka Central and this is the constituency I am most familiar with. When I am elected, I can never have the problem of saying the MP does not visit us because that is where I live,” he says.

“I want to concentrate on policy which hinges on and affects empowerment of locals because that is one of my pillars and secondly, to help improve the social services in the area.”

Mlewa also runs an award winning foundation, the Lucy Mlewa Foundation, which he named after his late mother, Lucy Mlewa, and is involved in a number of community projects which include community support initiatives as well as working hand in hand with churches, orphanages and other religious groupings.

He challenged political players not to abuse citizens all because they are in positions of advantage.

He insists that leadership is a tough task which should not be subjected to trial and error.

“Leadership is not and should not be an experiment or a reward; leadership must be earned. We have trivialised leadership roles and lowered the bar quite significantly, where one is appointed based on patronage, a name or as a reward and not on competence. We have some leaders at all levels with no leadership qualities whatsoever and we have seen the consequences of having such leaders,” he said.

Mlewa, a seasoned marketer, who has experience working in multilateral companies, says politics must be sane and: “If a leader issues threats, is petty, emotional, greedy, vindictive and favours those that do not question his/her misgivings, they do not qualify to be called a leader.”

“We need leaders that work with all sectors of the community to understand what people truly need and not what the politician thinks they need. Leaders that listen to the electorates and constantly engage them so that all decisions affecting them are made through consensus since the leader is only but a voice of the people.”

Mlewa, however, took a swipe at the prevailing political violence, alleging that people were living in fear due to political heavy-handedness.

“Empowerment has not been backed by well thought out legislation, policy direction, and mechanism to effectively impact every hardworking Zambian. Genuine empowerment is the only way to create quality employment and sustainable livelihoods for Zambians as we tussle with the debt…” he says.

“The use of heavy handed techniques on those perceived to hold divergent views and opinions as well as fixing perceived enemies when they are merely opponents has become common place. This has instilled a sense of fear in citizens.”

Mlewa adds that he sees a time ahead when “leaders who appear just before elections will no longer be welcome in communities, a mere song will not win an election, a time when chitenges and mealie-meal will not win elections, a time when you won’t need to know someone to get a job. We are not there yet but I pray we will see this during my time.”