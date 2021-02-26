Shibuyuni raid was illegal, vindictive – UPND

NO matter how much you disagree with him, remember that Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian and should not be punished for his political views, says Chanda Mfula.

Meanwhile, the UPND says the Zambia Police Service should be truthful regarding last week’s raid on Hichilema’s in-laws’ farm in Shibuyunji.

The former PF media director, who was commenting on the raid on a farm owned by UPND leader’s in-laws in Sibuyunji last week, said no one should be harassed for their opinions.

Mfula said no family should have to suffer because one of their own aspires for power or disagrees with those in power.

“Whatever explanation the police have put up, it would only be presidential, noble and statesman if [President] Edgar Lungu spoke out and condemned the actions of the police and even ordered an investigation to ensure that people account for their actions,” he said. “But Edgar can only do so if he himself has nothing to do with the actions of the police to search Hakainde’s in-laws’ village. The usual cheap statements from the police to rationalise their uncouth actions cannot fool anyone.”

Mfula, a doctorate student in Media studies, Journalism and Democracy at University of Sussex, said Zambia is supposed to be a free country where anyone is entitled to their political views and convictions.

He said the same actions done against Hichilema cannot be justified if done against President Lungu when he is out of power.

“Let’s treat each other with dignity and respect, even in our divergence,” said Mfula.

Police officers last Friday raided the farm, digging the ground for what was later said to be a search for weapons, bombs supposedly hidden there by Hichilema.

UPND national management committee member Percy Chanda said his party had noted the conflicting media reports and statements from the Zambia Police over the raid.

“Initial media reports indicate that the Zambia Police were not aware of the operation and subsequently labelled Mr Hichilema as telling lies to the nation and threatened to deal with him. The initial denial by the police created anxiety and fear among citizens who thought there was a gang of criminals in Zambia Police vehicles, uniforms and weapons going round the country searching private properties,” he said. “There were others who believed that there was a parallel police paramilitary group that was specifically tasked to terrorise citizens around the country and wondered under whose command it was. Now the police have confirmed that there was indeed a raid at Mr Hichilema’s in-laws’ farm ‘and other places around the country’.”

He challenged police to tell the nation which “other places or citizens” were raided and what the results of the searches were.

Chanda said conducting such ‘search’ operations were a costly undertaking in terms of personnel, fuel, ammunition and other logistics, especially at a time the country’s economy had collapsed.

“Basic necessities are lacking in hospitals and clinics due to lack of funding, yet government has money to waste chasing after the wind, harassing Mr Hichilema and his relatives just to settle political scores. If the amount of energy the PF [is] dedicating in harassing and abusing Mr Hichilema was the same kind they were applying in addressing critical issues affecting the majority Zambian citizens, this country would have been far better managed,” he said.

Chanda said Zambians have endured being gassed and being terrorised by PF thugs in markets, bus stops and other public places, yet police do nothing other than pursue the UPND leader, and now, his relatives.

He said so far, Zambians are being made to take expired drugs supplied by PF criminals who are still walking free, but police and law enforcement agencies would rather pursue Hichilema for merely offering to serve the country as president.

“This is vindictive, illegal and unacceptable and must stop,” said Chanda.