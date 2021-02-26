We now have ‘institutionalised begging’ in Zambia – Pilato

EDGAR Lungu is not a sugar daddy but President whose responsibility is not to dangle money to vulnerable but to find solutions to problems we are faced with, says Fumba Chama.

Chama popularly known as Pilato noted that begging in Zambia has now been institutionalised as power has shifted from institutions to individuals.

“So technically we have institutionalised begging now in Zambia. Power has shifted from institutions to individuals. President Lungu’s government has failed to buy a bus for the Copperbelt University but the man Mr Lungu happens to have enough personal money to buy the bus for the school for free. Mr Lungu today has so much money that he can even help the government he works for…Smart guy,” Chama said.

He reminded President Lungu that his job to build institutions that should serve the people.

Chama noted that the government does not have a social system to help the poorest in communities but the President has more money than the administration he works for his own empowerment programme.

“Social media today is full of pictures of Zambians who are suffering from different diseases and are appealing for help because there is no hope in the existing institutions. It’s funny because when President Lungu became President, this country had enough money for its programmes and President Lungu didn’t,” he said. “Today, President Lungu has so much money and the government doesn’t. Is this an example of financial osmosis: The movement of public money from the higher concentration of taxpayers’ money to the lower concentration of the private pockets of politicians?”

Chama said it is “embarrassing and shameful” that power from institutions has been taken to empower those in leadership to do what should be done by establishments.

“So now we have disturbing pictures of our people in hospitals and bedrooms sick on social media appealing to the mercy of the President because he has money that the government doesn’t have. They are sick and desperately looking for help which this government cannot provide,” he noted.

Chama lamented that people now have become more deserving of charity and have lost confidence in demanding what rightfully belongs to them.

“Edgar Lungu must be reminded that he is not a sugar daddy but the Republican President whose responsibility is not to dangle money to vulnerable people in our community but to find solutions to the problems we are faced with,” said Chama.