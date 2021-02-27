CSOs ask govt to withdraw Legal Aid Bill

A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations has asked government to withdraw the Legal Aid Bill of 2021 which is at second reading in the National Assembly.

The 10 organisations, led by Chapter One Foundation, have argued that if enacted, the bill will infringe on several rights of the people.

“We urge the government to withdraw the Bill and conduct further consultations with CSOs and the public over the contents of the Bill,” they reasoned in a statement yesterday. “Specifically, we recommend that the expanded definition ‘legal aid’ and the criminalisation of unregistered persons providing legal aid be revisited as to not discourage individuals and organisations whose mandate is to increase legal awareness as a means to promote human rights.”

The CSOs contended that the bill is a threat to democracy in several ways, including restriction on freedom of expression.

“We firmly believe that the Bill will have detrimental effects on the rights to legal representation, freedom of expression and access to information,” they said. “We also believe that the provision of pro bono legal services and the sharing of legal information allow the public, human rights defenders and civil society to freely engage in public discourse on governance and rule of law issues without the fear of criminal liability.”

They have expressed total opposition to the Bill, saying it should be refined further.

They said the Bill was also opening up the Legal Aid Board to domination by government officials only.

“Though well intended, the Bill, is in need of refinement as it has far reaching consequences. The Bill in its current form centralises the provision of Legal Aid bringing it under the regulation of the Legal Aid Board, which is largely made up of government officials rather than independent persons,” they said. “This may be a problem for persons who may be critical of the State who seek legal aid from a civil society organisation or any other legal aid service provider. It provides for the licencing and regulation of legal practitioners providing legal aid in addition to the already existent regulation and licencing under the Legal Practitioners’ Act. This will have the effect of discouraging legal practitioners who wish to take up pro bono cases and may also have an effect on the constitutional right to choose legal counsel of one’s choice.”

And the CSOs argued that the proposed clause of sharing information by any person would disadvantage human rights defenders.

They said the inclusion of stiff criminal penalties for civil society organisations was against the tenets of democracy.

“That will have a particularly detrimental effect on human rights defenders and Civil Society Organisations whose advocacy on governance and rule of law matters includes the sharing of information on various laws, including the Constitution, by engaging the public through public forums, media campaigns and sensitisation exercises,” the CSOs said. “The Bill also provides stiff criminal penalties for CSOs or any individuals who provide any legal advice, information, education, and presentation, without prior registration with the Legal Aid Board. This would be in violation of Article 20 of the Constitution which provides for the right to freedom of expression; and Article 2 of the Constitution which provides the right for any citizen to defend the Constitution.”

They have since recommended that members of the public take kin interest in bills such as this one to ensure public engagement and participation concerning enactment of any legislation.

Apart from Chapter One Foundation, other organisations include ActionAid Zambia,

Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, and the Centre for Trade Policy and Development.

Others are the Council of Christian Churches in Zambia, GEARS Zambia, Peoples’ Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia, Transparency International Zambia, and the Zambia Council for Social Development.