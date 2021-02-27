Kakoma reports PF cash ‘donations’ to DEC

CHARLES Kakoma has written to the Drug Enforcement Commission to complain over suspected money laundering activities by some PF members.

In his letter to the DEC, Kakoma, a UPND member of the National Management Committee (NMC) said his party has followed with keen interest the ongoing indiscriminate distribution of cash by politically connected and exposed individuals to citizens in communities with sole purpose of luring political support for themselves and their party.

Arising from the UPND observation, Kakoma said he is concerned that money being distributed by individuals such as Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo, member of parliament for Chilanga Constituency Maria Langa, aspiring Patriotic Front candidate for Mpongwe constituency Emmanuel Kasambo and others in the ruling party is disproportionate to their known past and present sources of official income.

“We know that under the Anti-Money Laundering laws within the framework of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) as established by an Act of parliament, you have the mandate and reasonable case against such omissions and individuals,” Kakoma said.

He told the DEC Commissioner that the people of Zambia whom his office promised to serve diligently as officers of government deserve to know the source of these huge sums of money when the majority of the population are wallowing in poverty while the economy is crashing.

Kakoma said the UPND’s concerns have been confirmed by President Edgar Lungu who has since expressed his concern over the recent display and disbursement of huge volumes of cash by known PF members during their mobilisation engagements.

“We note that the Patriotic Front chairman for mobilisation Mr Richard Musukwa this week announced the decision to ban this indiscriminate distribution of cash to unsuspecting citizens.

You may not need to summon all your investigative credentials over this case as this outrageous behaviour is in public domain,” he said.

Kakoma said he was also interested to know how PF leaders were managing to withdraw huge sums of money from banks against the banking and financial regulations Act which restrict maximum withdrawals to K25,000 for each transaction.

“Further note that the prohibition and prevention of money laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 of the Laws of Zambia criminalises money laundering. In view of the aforesaid, I wish to remind you that you have a sacred duty and responsibility through your office to protect the citizens and the economy from the negative impact of these individuals using suspected illicit monies. Thanking you in anticipation of your quick action,” said Kakoma.