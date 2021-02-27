We don’t work to win elections, says Kampyongo

HOME Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has instructed the Copperbelt Police command to deal with any perpetuators of violence.

And Kampyongo says the PF does not work to win elections.

He said this in Ndola when he officially opened the extension of Mapalo Police Station in Chipulukusu Compound.

“Commissioner (Copperbelt Province) ensure that officers are deployed immediately. I appeal to you that the President has given instructions that you serve the people without fear. Deal with perpetuators of violence without looking at the color or political affiliation,” Kampyongo said.

He said he was a proud minister of home affairs.

“Today, you the police are now like human beings; you have houses, but Rome was not built in a day, we will continue to ensure that you have decent houses,” Kampyongo said.

“Criminals should get worried with this police. There are now cameras in Ndola and we will be seeing what everyone is doing. So very soon, we are coming to officially open that facility. This is a clever government. These cameras are not for seeing you in homes, but for the criminals who are doing wrong things. What we are doing as your government is to change the way of policing. The world is changing. We don’t feel happy to see the officers every time soaked in rains. We have procured you modern equipment to work better. We are aware that some officers are frustrated because of long delay for promotion in the service. We need to root out corruption, nepotism in promotion in the service because we know that there are some officers that have served for long,” Kampyongo said.

He said the PF does not work for elections.

“PF does not work for elections, we don’t work to win elections. We work for the people of Zambia. Anyone who wants to use violence to induce the people is an enemy of the people. If you beat someone, then you are not PF, because in the PF family, we don’t condone violence,” said Kampyongo.

Ndola Central member of parliament Emmanuel Mulenga said there can never be development without peace.

He explained that Chipulukusu compound has grown in population and a modern police station was a necessity.

He asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy more police officers following the upgrading of the Police Post to a full police station.

“Without a vehicle, these officers will not be able to execute their duties effectively. So the police need to work well because this area borders DRC where people even smuggle mealie-meal to,” he said.

“The President has committed himself to ensure that we have peaceful elections, and I therefore have no doubt that this police station will be one of the sure way of providing that peace.”

Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe said he does not see a police station but job creation.

He said there was no investor who could bring his business in an area that was not safe.

“For me, I just see job creation here, because investors will now come here. In an area where there is no security, no business can thrive. So the coming of this police station will create business opportunities, that will result in job creation,” said Mwakalombe.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said crime prevention was cheaper than crime investigations.

“We hope to reciprocate by enhancing security in the area. The people of Chipulukusu should protect this facility. We need to reduce crime by working together. Chipulukusu is known as a place of criminal activities in the past, but the construction of this police station will greatly reduce levels of crime. As police, we prevent crime before it is committed. So we want the community, investing in crime prevention is cheaper than investigating crimes,” said Chushi.

“My appeal is that don’t damage or vandalise this facility as a way of expressing your grievances. Never be involved in any acts of violence to destroy this facility. Officers need to work closer with the community as we observe the human rights as we gain public confidence from the people.”