BRE reaffirms support to Western Power Company, Ngonye Falls Hydroelectric Project

THE Barotse Royal Establishment has reaffirmed its support to Western Power Company and the Ngonye Falls hydroelectric Project in Sioma and Senanga districts.

According to a statement by BRE, as the largest ever private sector investment in Barotseland, the project would have a significant positive impact on its communities, improving their living and economic circumstances.

“On behalf of The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), I would like to reaffirm our support to Western Power Company (WPC) and the Ngonye Falls Hydroelectric Project in Sioma and Senanga Districts. As the largest ever private sector investment in Barotseland, this project will have a significant positive impact on our communities, improving their living and economic circumstances. Approximately 3,000 workers will be needed over the three-year construction period, creating jobs and economic opportunities that will increase incomes and business opportunities in our local communities. The project will help to address the unemployment and poverty that we have

in our province,” read the statement.

Further, the statement noted that the Ngonye project would generate a large amount of clean, reliable electricity in Barotseland.

“It will enable significant new electrification amongst our communities and allow for considerable improvement of electricity supply for new and existing businesses and the general population. Improved electricity supply will facilitate the growth of the Barotseland as an industrial hub,” reads the statement.

The BRE stated that the project would also have a very low environmental impact and was intended to support and improve the livelihoods of its communities while protecting their valuable natural and social heritage.

BRE stated that working with National Heritage

Conservation Commission (NHCC) and their traditional chiefs, a visitors’ centre would be established near Ngonye Falls where information, images and artifacts from the rich cultural heritage would be displayed.

“The BRE, a key partner in the Ngonye Falls project, has been working closely with WPC since 2012 to ensure the maximum benefit for the people of Barotseland. During this time, important milestones have been attained, including the Technical Feasibility Study – completed in 2019 and the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) which is currently being reviewed by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA). An electricity sale agreement is being negotiated with Zesco and the tender of the construction contractor is ongoing, whilst good progress is being made with the acquisition of land and water rights. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) and related community surveys were postponed, and we shall wait for the situation to improve before we commence with this activity,” further read the statement.

It added that as part of their stakeholder and community engagement activities, the Ngambela led a team consisting of representatives of the BRE leadership in the project area and conducted a district sensitisation tour of seven districts to ensure full understanding and support for the project.

“The tour team visited the senior chiefdoms in Nalolo, Libonda, Mwandi, Naliele, Namayula and Kaunga-Mashi. We also conducted community meetings in Senanga, Sioma, Limulunga, Mongu, Sesheke, Mulobezi, Lukulu, Kaoma and Kalabo hosted by the local district councils. It was a very successful tour because we not only provided an update but also made the project widely known and presented to communities outside the project areas,” reads the statement.

The Ngambela stated, “this is a long-awaited and welcome project in the province. We thank all the partners and funders who have supported this project since its inception in 2012. We also want to thank and encourage ongoing collaboration with communities and community leaders, district, provincial and national government agencies, and Zesco.”