Chingwere dumpsite a disaster in waiting – Musenge

CHARLES Musenge says garbage disposal has been neglected and Lusaka’s biggest dumpsite is now a disaster in waiting.

Musenge, who is aspiring for the Matero parliamentary seat on the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) tivcket, said a willing leadership was what was lacking to deal with the matter.

Speaking when he made an impromptu visit to the Chingwere Dump site, Nusenge said he would work on the matter as an issue of priority once elected.

“The pile of refuse at this site is mountainous and the pollution is threefold as all ground water, land and air are all under constant pollution. To make matters worse, the dump is now surrounded by residential properties which are not serviced with piped water and they depend entirely on the same polluted ground water for their livelihood,” he said.

“With a visionary leadership, by now, specialists would have been making use of the garbage, recycling all of it and reproducing bio-mass, paper, plastics, fertilisers and all end products. This would have in turn helped Matero residents find gainful activities while saving the world and nature by not feeding it all sorts of our garbage which also contains industrial chemicals.”

Musenge said he had discussions with a team of specialists to help find solutions to the problem.

“We came up with a number of ideas such as building a recycling plant and a gasification plant. Gasification is a unique process that converts carbon based material such as plastics or bio-mass which are bad crops or fruits into energy such as electricity, diesel fuel or ethanol through the production of synthetic gas,” he said.

“By doing so, we can reduce health risks, create employment while reducing social economic costs. This is a matter of urgency if not emergency because the people of Zambia and Matero in particular need these landfills gone and pollution reduced. If researches are to be done, you would find that people living around this site are already suffering ailments resulting from the pollution.”

Musenge said willing leadership should prioritise the health of its people as “health is wealth”.

“A healthy nation is equally a wealthy one as resources allocated to procuring medicines for curing diseases and conditions caused by contact with polluted substances can be used to build schools and factories,” said Musenge.

“The dumpsite is now a health risk to the people because of lack of proper planning and willingness to deal with this disaster in waiting. Once elected MP for Matero under the MDC ticket, I will make sure to bring in investors to put up a recycling and biosification plant at the site and all this challenge will become an opportunity unlike is the status quo.”