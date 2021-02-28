FAZ RECORDS REVENUE INCREASE

[By Darious Kapembwa in Livingstone]

THE FAZ annual financial reports have revealed a 43 per cent increase in the association’s income from the year end December 2019.

According to financial reports presented at the delayed 2020 annual general meeting in Livingstone yesterday, FAZ revenue increased by over K33 million from K44.8 million in 2018 to K78.1 million in 2019.

According to FAZ audits and compliance committee chairperson Emmanuel Mbambiko, the increase is attributed to significant collection in game revenue and strict accountability measures put in place by the new administration.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his executive negotiated with Supersport to treat the 2018 which ended prematurely as a full season.

The season ended in six months when the MTN/FAZ Super League was switching to a new format, which resulted in the associtaion benefiting twice financially as another season was immediately starting.

According to Mbambiko, FAZ managed to claim US$600,000 from FIFA due to its compliance to financial regulations.

In the same year under review, expenditure increased by 63 per cent from K62 million in 2018 to K80.3 million in 2019.

The increase in expenditure was a result of a huge write off of unverifiable receivables which spurned over a period of more than 10 years.

A total of K7.1 million was written off which denied FAZ a surplus of K5.4 million.

“This is largely due to compliance, because compliance generated confidence in the partners,’’ said Mambiko. ‘’Let’s say there was no compliance, FAZ could have died because their funding is from FIFA and cooperating partners, so financial compliance is key. It (compliance) raised credibility and governance because well-wishers will support you.’’

The report also highlights a payment of K7.8 million in retirement benefits which had been outstanding for 15 years in some instances.